You will notice a new look when you visit the Williamson County Schools district and school websites later this week.
The new design will make navigation easier and improve accessibility for visitors. It also offers a page translation option for the district’s non-English speaking families using Google Translate.
“It might take a visit or two to get familiar with our new sites, but I believe our families will find the sites more user friendly,” said WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong. “I’m so proud of the work of our district and school webmasters who have been maintaining one site while creating another.”
Birdsong added that while there may be a few broken links immediately after the transition, she anticipates that they will be corrected quickly with little disruption to families.
The district website is maintained by WCS webmasters Karianne Annastas and Kersta Mello. Each school website is maintained by a webmaster at that particular school. Any questions about a school site should be directed toward that school’s webmaster listed below.
Elementary
- Allendale: Arianne Ward
- Bethesda: Camille Smith
- Clovercroft: Jennifer Story
- Crockett: Keeley Duncan
- College Grove: Alison Kaczmarski
- Chapman’s Retreat: Tonya Meekins
- Creekside: Melanie Dickson
- Edmondson: Keeley Kirk
- Fairview: Bonita Smith
- Grassland: Pam Zigler
- Hunters Bend: Joni Nesbitt
- Hillsboro: Kara Hitchen
- Heritage: Heather Cunningham
- Jordan: Megan Munson
- Kenrose: Kiersten Wyatt
- Lipscomb: Kim King
- Longview: Taylor Smith
- Mill Creek: Stephanie Porterfield
- Nolensville: Carrie Gaddis
- Oak View: Susan Miles
- Pearre Creek: Julie King
- Scales: Brooke Davis
- Sunset: Sally Carpenter
- Trinity: Tessa Berger
- Thompson’s Station: Shannon Murphy
- Westwood: Tracey Corbin
- Walnut Grove: Kathy Wimberly
- Winstead: Becky Bolden
Middle
- Brentwood: Terri Schoof
- Fairview: Owen Grimenstein
- Grassland: Andrew Perry
- Hillsboro: Kara Hitchen
- Heritage: Deb Shrum
- Legacy: Dominique Viaene Rager
- Mill Creek: Beth Stange
- Page: Elaine Avila
- Spring Station: Sara Mendoza
- Thompson’s Station: Carrie Gordon
- Woodland: Mike Morrow
High
- Brentwood: Teresa Vaughn
- Centennial: Beth Bivins
- Fairview: Kandi Groves
- Franklin: Melissa Estes
- Independence: Lisa Richter
- Nolensville: Brandy Weaver
- Page: Joshua Hollandsworth
- Ravenwood: Peter Mueller
- Renaissance: Steve Daly
- Summit: Rebekah Brashier