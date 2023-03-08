WCS Robotics Teams Make History

A record-breaking nine WCS teams will travel to Dallas for the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships at the end of April.

Two teams from Brentwood High, coached by Dr. Roberto Morrero, and three teams from Ravenwood High, coached by Rus Hayes, competed at the Tennessee State Championship this past weekend and earned the privilege of competing in the national championship. Four teams from Brentwood Middle will compete at the middle school World Championships. Their teacher, Debra Schaefer, was also named the Tennessee VEX IQ Robotics Teacher of the Year.

“This past weekend was outstanding for our district robotics teams,” said WCS STEM Coordinator Eric Harvey. “It is amazing that we will have nine teams competing in Dallas for the VEX World Championships.”

At the World Championships, teams will compete against their peers around the globe in various competitions. High school students will compete April 25-27, and middle school students will compete April 27-29.

Congratulations to the teams and students listed below:

Brentwood High

Team Exotek

Luke Haws, Lucas Clevenger, Grant Carpenter, Quintin Wehby, Vikram Vinayagam, Shaunak Moghe and Anthony Beckett

Team Mad Scientists

Austin Schul, Connor Harris, Harrison Penn and Colton King

Ravenwood High

Team A

Adwit Satyawadi, Jaishva Bhatt, Victoria You, Jo Jamullamudi and Truman Porter

Team C

Aarav Dholakia, Andrew Salmon, Caelan Dunlea and Matthew Mueller

Team D

Varun Kilaru, Vihaan Bussa, Emory Lomicka, Preetham Dyapa and Aneek Polepalli

Brentwood Middle Team VEX Vikings Echo Alex Dillard, Alexander Gaccione, Reese Looney, Hudson McKinney and Evie Short Team VEX Vikings Golf Cason DeTray, Edmond Jarnigan, Ethan Brady, Kesh Patel and Ryan Ervin Team VEX Vikings Alpha Bryson Breece, James Cromwell, Jett Holt and Jimmy Robison Team VEX Vikings Charlie Om Shirwalkar and Cameron Work

