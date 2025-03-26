WCS Robotics Teams Advance to World Tournament

March 25, 2025 – Several WCS middle and high school robotics teams are preparing for the VEX Robotics World Championship after their victories at the State championship competitions.

Woodland Middle’s Team Hyperspace, which includes Austin Feller, Mano Natesan, Hrishikesh Prabhu, Soumya Ranjan and Nithik Santh, and Team Krusty Krew, which includes Krish Dholakia, Akaansh Goel, Indraneel Konda, Vansh Misra and Amogh Prasad, will compete at the middle school World Championship in May. Their faculty sponsor is Mike Morrow.

“This is the first time that Woodland has made it to the World Championship,” said WCS Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Director Eric Harvey. “They are extremely excited to be attending. The Woodland community has rallied around them and has given the teams tremendous support.”

Three teams from Brentwood High qualified to compete at the high school level: The Mad Scientists, which includes Austin Schul, Connor Harris, Cole Hawkins and Henry Bradley; Tech-N0-Logic, which includes Jake Phillips, Jayani Palla, Keigo Koyama, Mason Yu, Sam Meadows and Yash Gupta; and Emu Warfare, which includes Deniz Dogan, Gordon Sheng, Max White and Vishnu Channagiri. Their faculty sponsor is Roberto Marrero.

“The teams set a high standard of excellence each year,” Harvey said. “They work hard to raise that standard every time. Our WCS teams will compete against the best robotics teams in the world. I anticipate a great showing of what our teams can do in May.”

Several Ravenwood High students will also compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship, including Aathinarayan Madhanagopal, Aditya Pradeep, Aneek Polepalli, Preetham Dyapa, Vihaan Bussa, Anish Kodali, Aryan Chaitanya, Jake Petty, Kathleen Huynh, Sophia Pannu, Shri Venkatanarayanan, Amogh Kakumanu, Brennen Price, Caelan Dunlea, Jinny Kim, Manvik Barkakati, Noah Bischof, Varun Kilaru, Advik Anand, Aryan Thakare, Owen Sanders, Pranav Guttikonda, Vidhushi Kondabathini and Vivaan Rochlani.

The VEX Robotics World Championship will take place in May in Dallas.

Source: WCS

