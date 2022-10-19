WCS Rezoning Meetings Scheduled for Next Week

With the planned openings of two new elementary schools and growth across the district, some areas in the county will be rezoned. Families and community members will have the opportunity to hear and discuss the proposed zoning plan at three community meetings next week.

The rezoning proposal will be presented to the School Board at the October 20 work session. On October 25-27, the district will host three community meetings in the areas being affected.

The first community meeting will take place Tuesday, October 25, at the Heritage Elementary cafeteria. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. and include information about the Wilkes Lane elementary site. The Board may also consider some Thompson’s Station Middle and Independence High rezoning.

The second meeting will be at Sunset Middle’s cafeteria on Wednesday, October 26, from 6-7 p.m. The topics of this meeting are the Nolensville area rezoning plan for Nolensville Elementary and Mill Creek Middle.

The third community meeting will be at Creekside Elementary’s cafeteria on Thursday, October 27, from 6-7 p.m. The meeting will focus on the Cox Road elementary site.

The entire zoning proposal will be shared during the School Board’s work session on October 20, and it will be posted to the district’s Bus Routes and School Zones page on Friday, October 21. The WCS School Board is scheduled to vote on the rezoning plans at its November 28 meeting.

