WCS Rezoning Community Meetings Oct. 26-27

Williamson County Schools families and community members have the opportunity to attend three public meetings this week to hear and discuss the proposed 2023-24 zoning plan.

The rezoning proposal was presented to the School Board at the October 20 work session and is available for viewing on the district’s Bus Routes and School Zones page. On October 25-27, the district will host three community meetings in the areas being affected.

The first community meeting will take place Tuesday, October 25, in the Heritage Elementary cafeteria. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. and include information about the Wilkes Lane elementary site. The Board may also consider some Thompson’s Station Middle and Independence High rezoning.

The second meeting will be at Sunset Middle’s cafeteria on Wednesday, October 26, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. The topics of this meeting are the Nolensville area rezoning plan for Nolensville Elementary and Mill Creek Middle.

The third community meeting will be at Creekside Elementary’s cafeteria on Thursday, October 27, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. The meeting will focus on the Cox Road elementary site.

Those with questions about the zoning proposal may email zoning@wcs.edu. The School Board will vote on the rezoning plans at its November 28 meeting.

