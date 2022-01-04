WCS Reminds Families, Staff of COVID-19 Protocols as Second Semester Begins

As we prepare for the start of the spring semester, Williamson County Schools continues to monitor the community spread of COVID-19 and its effect on our schools.

“We are pleading with our families and staff to please stay home if they feel sick,” said WCS Executive Director of Health and Wellness Gary Anderson. “We know this is one of the best mitigation strategies we can follow. Simply put, if you do not feel well, do not come to school.”

WCS has updated its Illness Guidelines, and the district encourages families to visit its COVID-19 webpage for a newly updated list of Frequently Asked Questions.

Additionally, WCS has received many questions about transitioning to remote learning. During the Fall of 2021, the State mandated that districts must apply to the State Commissioner of Education and receive approval for any classroom or school to transition to remote learning. To receive a waiver, the Tennessee Department of Education states that a school district must “demonstrate a significant impact of COVID-19 quarantine or isolation on school operations, impacting students, teachers, and/or staff.” The waiver would only be valid for seven calendar days, and all extra-curricular activities would be canceled if a school was approved to transition to remote.

Based on the State waiver criteria, school districts may not transition to remote learning on inclement weather days. In WCS, if an inclement weather day is needed, all school campuses and our online schools will be closed.

As always, school principals will continue to share school-specific information with families as the second semester gets underway.