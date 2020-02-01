WCS Registration Begins for All Out-of-Zone Requests

Now is the time for parents to apply for an open-zoned school or any out-of-zone requests. The registration window for the 2020-21 school year is open, and the deadline to apply is May 15.
The Williamson County School Board approved a list of open-zoned schools at its January 21 meeting.
“Parents may take advantage of our open-zoned schools,” said WCS Planning and Zoning Manager Allison Nunley. “But now’s the time to submit any out-of-zone request to include siblings, grandfathering or continuing in the feeder pattern.”
Parents must submit out of zone requests via the district’s online system. No paper forms will be accepted. The online request system can be found on the School Zones page of the WCS website. Parents must choose one of three options after creating an account: Open-Zoned Schools; Grandfather Provision for rising 5th, 8th, 11th or 12th grade students; or Out of Zone – All Other Provisions.
Parents will receive a confirmation email when the request has been submitted, and they will receive an acceptance or denial email from the Planning and Zoning Department after the request is reviewed.
Below are the schools that are to be open-zoned per School Board approval:
Elementary
- Bethesda Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from Chapman’s Retreat Elementary or Thompson’s
Station Elementary
- Fairview Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Grassland Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Heritage Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from Longview Elementary or Thompson’s Station
Elementary
- Hunters Bend Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Jordan Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Oak View Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Sunset Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from Nolensville Elementary or Mill Creek Elementary
- Walnut Grove Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Westwood Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Winstead Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
Middle
- Fairview Middle: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Grassland Middle: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Legacy Middle: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Spring Station Middle: up to 25 (total) students from Heritage Middle or Thompson’s Station Middle in the
geographic area previously rezoned from Spring Station Middle School
- Sunset Middle: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
High
- Centennial High: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Fairview High: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school
- Nolensville High: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school