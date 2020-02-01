WCS Registration Begins for All Out-of-Zone Requests

Now is the time for parents to apply for an open-zoned school or any out-of-zone requests. The registration window for the 2020-21 school year is open, and the deadline to apply is May 15.

The Williamson County School Board approved a list of open-zoned schools at its January 21 meeting.

“Parents may take advantage of our open-zoned schools,” said WCS Planning and Zoning Manager Allison Nunley. “But now’s the time to submit any out-of-zone request to include siblings, grandfathering or continuing in the feeder pattern.”

Parents must submit out of zone requests via the district’s online system. No paper forms will be accepted. The online request system can be found on the School Zones page of the WCS website. Parents must choose one of three options after creating an account: Open-Zoned Schools; Grandfather Provision for rising 5th, 8th, 11th or 12th grade students; or Out of Zone – All Other Provisions.

Parents will receive a confirmation email when the request has been submitted, and they will receive an acceptance or denial email from the Planning and Zoning Department after the request is reviewed.

Below are the schools that are to be open-zoned per School Board approval:

Elementary

Bethesda Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from Chapman’s Retreat Elementary or Thompson’s

Station Elementary

Station Elementary Fairview Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Grassland Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Heritage Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from Longview Elementary or Thompson’s Station

Elementary

Elementary Hunters Bend Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Jordan Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Oak View Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Sunset Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from Nolensville Elementary or Mill Creek Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Westwood Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Winstead Elementary: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Middle

Fairview Middle: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Grassland Middle: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Legacy Middle: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Spring Station Middle: up to 25 (total) students from Heritage Middle or Thompson’s Station Middle in the

geographic area previously rezoned from Spring Station Middle School

geographic area previously rezoned from Spring Station Middle School Sunset Middle: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

High

Centennial High: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Fairview High: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school

Nolensville High: up to 25 (total) students from any WCS school