WCS Recognizes Employees of the Year

February 21, 2024 – WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators surprised the system-wide Classified Employees of the Year on Thursday, February 15.
Arrington Elementary Cafe Manager Pam Varga is the Elementary School Classified Employee of the Year; Mill Creek Middle Special Education Teacher Assistant Lisa Bogle is the Middle School Classified Employee of the Year; and Ravenwood High Parent Services Secretary Cynthia Rheins is the High School Classified Employee of the Year.
“It’s an honor to celebrate these amazing employees,” Golden said. “Our classified staff is made up of all of those support positions, the ones that work behind the scenes. They are just an incredible group of people that make the district work.”
Every year, each school selects a classified employee to honor. Those Employees of the Year are all listed below. An employee at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Employee of the Year.
The Employee of the Year from each WCS school are listed below:
Elementary School
- Hallie Mossack, Allendale Elementary
- Clara Martinez, Amanda H. North Elementary
- Pam Varga, Arrington Elementary
- Carrie Walton, Bethesda Elementary
- Rafaella Cervera, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Debbie Corbridge, Clovercroft Elementary
- Wilma Burton, College Grove Elementary
- Emily Wiesner, Creekside Elementary
- Joanne Edwards, Crockett Elementary
- Jennifer Campbell, Edmondson Elementary
- Tina Torres, Fairview Elementary
- Allison Akers, Grassland Elementary
- Sheila Mullins, Heritage Elementary
- Sheila Mangrum, Hillsboro School (K-5th)
- Marsha Smitherman, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Robert Davis, Jordan Elementary
- Evangelia Georgakoulias, Kenrose Elementary
- Stephanie Hudson, Lipscomb Elementary
- Christy Burnham, Longview Elementary
- Laura Pope, Mill Creek Elementary
- Christine Bennett, Nolensville Elementary
- Dana Graveno, Oak View Elementary
- Allyson Young, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Bruce Mason, Scales Elementary
- Sue Barstein, Sunset Elementary
- Karen Hughes, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Megan Schwerdtfeger, Trinity Elementary
- Jennifer Cork, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Alice Hudgens, Westwood Elementary
- Maggie Ankrum, Winstead Elementary
Middle School
- Fatemeh Hekmat, Brentwood Middle
- Travis White, Fairview Middle
- Martha Hall, Grassland Middle
- Sharon Barraco, Heritage Middle
- Christina Downey, Legacy Middle
- Lisa Bogle, Mill Creek Middle
- Kelly Holt, Page Middle
- Christine Tuck, Spring Station Middle
- Thelma Gomez, Sunset Middle
- Mindy Fee-Belmont, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Cecelia Manning, Woodland Middle
High School
- Jordan Lancaster, Brentwood High
- Laing McCullough, Centennial High
- Kandi Groves, Fairview High
- Clancy McCrillis, Franklin High
- Teresa McCombs, Independence High
- Meredith King, Nolensville High
- Cindy Gonzales, Page High
- Roxie Jones, Renaissance High
- Cynthia Rheins, Ravenwood High
- Rachel McConathy, Summit High
- Kathryn Yommer, Vanguard Virtual High