WCS Recognizes Employees of the Year



February 21, 2024 – WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators surprised the system-wide Classified Employees of the Year on Thursday, February 15.

Arrington Elementary Cafe Manager Pam Varga is the Elementary School Classified Employee of the Year; Mill Creek Middle Special Education Teacher Assistant Lisa Bogle is the Middle School Classified Employee of the Year; and Ravenwood High Parent Services Secretary Cynthia Rheins is the High School Classified Employee of the Year.

“It’s an honor to celebrate these amazing employees,” Golden said. “Our classified staff is made up of all of those support positions, the ones that work behind the scenes. They are just an incredible group of people that make the district work.”

Every year, each school selects a classified employee to honor. Those Employees of the Year are all listed below. An employee at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Employee of the Year.

The Employee of the Year from each WCS school are listed below: Elementary School Hallie Mossack, Allendale Elementary

Clara Martinez, Amanda H. North Elementary

Pam Varga, Arrington Elementary

Carrie Walton, Bethesda Elementary

Rafaella Cervera, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Debbie Corbridge, Clovercroft Elementary

Wilma Burton, College Grove Elementary

Emily Wiesner, Creekside Elementary

Joanne Edwards, Crockett Elementary

Jennifer Campbell, Edmondson Elementary

Tina Torres, Fairview Elementary

Allison Akers, Grassland Elementary

Sheila Mullins, Heritage Elementary

Sheila Mangrum, Hillsboro School (K-5th)

Marsha Smitherman, Hunters Bend Elementary

Robert Davis, Jordan Elementary

Evangelia Georgakoulias, Kenrose Elementary

Stephanie Hudson, Lipscomb Elementary

Christy Burnham, Longview Elementary

Laura Pope, Mill Creek Elementary

Christine Bennett, Nolensville Elementary

Dana Graveno, Oak View Elementary

Allyson Young, Pearre Creek Elementary

Bruce Mason, Scales Elementary

Sue Barstein, Sunset Elementary

Karen Hughes, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Megan Schwerdtfeger, Trinity Elementary

Jennifer Cork, Walnut Grove Elementary

Alice Hudgens, Westwood Elementary

Maggie Ankrum, Winstead Elementary Middle School Fatemeh Hekmat, Brentwood Middle

Travis White, Fairview Middle

Martha Hall, Grassland Middle

Sharon Barraco, Heritage Middle

Christina Downey, Legacy Middle

Lisa Bogle, Mill Creek Middle

Kelly Holt, Page Middle

Christine Tuck, Spring Station Middle

Thelma Gomez, Sunset Middle

Mindy Fee-Belmont, Thompson’s Station Middle

Cecelia Manning, Woodland Middle High School Jordan Lancaster, Brentwood High

Laing McCullough, Centennial High

Kandi Groves, Fairview High

Clancy McCrillis, Franklin High

Teresa McCombs, Independence High

Meredith King, Nolensville High

Cindy Gonzales, Page High

Roxie Jones, Renaissance High

Cynthia Rheins, Ravenwood High

Rachel McConathy, Summit High

Kathryn Yommer, Vanguard Virtual High

Source: WCS

