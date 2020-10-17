WCS Receives Generous Donation for School Supplies

Each Williamson County school will get a little extra money to spend on supplies for teachers and students thanks to a generous donation.

United Way of Greater Nashville presented WCS Superintendent Jason Golden with Publix gift cards today. The gift cards were made possible by Publix customers throughout Williamson County who donated $40,880 to the store’s Tools for Schools campaign.

“This year more than ever, all of us realize what our teachers and school systems mean to the community,” said Elizabeth Mefferd, Director of Workplace Engagement for United Way of Metropolitan Nashville. “This is a small way for the entire community, Publix and United Way to say thank you.”

Golden gladly accepted the donation on behalf of the district’s 49 school principals.

“It has been amazing to watch our teachers and staff working tirelessly for their students,” said Golden. “To see our community recognize these educators for their hard work and support them is very rewarding.”