WCS Raises Pay for Special Education Teaching Assistants

Williamson County Schools is raising its hourly wage for special education teacher assistants.

The School Board voted unanimously to increase pay for those teacher assistants at its September 20 meeting. Employees who have zero to five years of experience will now earn $15 per hour. Employees with more than five years of experience received a three percent increase.

“While there is still a need to further increase pay, we are hopeful that this adjustment will help us recruit staff and offer some appreciation for the work our special education assistants do for our students,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vickie Hall.

WCS is looking to fill open special education teacher assistant positions across the district and at all grade levels. For those interested in joining team, visit the WCS Employment page on the district website.