WCS Raises Pay for Special Education Teaching Assistants

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Sp Ed Teacher Assistant

Williamson County Schools is raising its hourly wage for special education teacher assistants.

The School Board voted unanimously to increase pay for those teacher assistants at its September 20 meeting. Employees who have zero to five years of experience will now earn $15 per hour. Employees with more than five years of experience received a three percent increase.

“While there is still a need to further increase pay, we are hopeful that this adjustment will help us recruit staff and offer some appreciation for the work our special education assistants do for our students,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vickie Hall.

WCS is looking to fill open special education teacher assistant positions across the district and at all grade levels. For those interested in joining team, visit the WCS Employment page on the district website.

RSS More School Stories

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here