WCS Providing Free Meals for Remainder of School Year

Williamson County Schools wants to remind families that free meals will be offered to students for the remainder of the school year.

As part of the U.S Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Service Program, students receive the meals for free and the school district is reimbursed for each full meal served.

As an example, there are three food components that make up a school breakfast. They are fruits, grains, and milk. For the district to be reimbursed for the meal, the student must choose a minimum of two food items and no more than three. In addition, none of the items may be duplicates.

For lunch, students must select an entrée and at least two other food components. If desired, they can take all five of the components listed below. If a child only chooses to take the minimum number of components, one of the items must be a fruit or vegetable. The five components that make up a school lunch are:

One Entree – Protein

Vegetables

Fruits

Grains

One Milk or Juice

For students who are learning at home, free meals are also available by filling out a Meal Kit form on the district website.

“We’re really hoping our families will make the most of this opportunity to save both time and money,” said WCS Food Services Director James Remete. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide students with high quality nutrition at no cost to our families.”

The free meals do not apply to a la cart items such as snacks or extra entrees which may still be purchased at full price.

For more information, visit the WCS Food Services webpage.