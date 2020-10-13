WCS Proposes Flex Day Dates for Remainder of School Year

With the pilot of an asynchronous learning day for middle and high students and Hillsboro elementary students deemed a success, the district is proposing a series of these flex days for all traditional students for the remainder of the school year. While students were learning at home on September 22, teachers were spending their time preparing for multiple ways of teaching to include on campus instruction, remote instruction to quarantined students, and teaching students within WCS Online.

“We felt like we met the goals of our pilot,” said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “Based on the feedback we received from teachers and principals, student learning continued and teachers overall felt better prepared to teach the various modes of instruction due to site-based and districtwide collaboration, planning, and professional learning.”

The proposal for additional days will be presented to the Williamson County School Board at its work session on October 15 and then the Board will vote at its meeting October 19. The request calls for nine flex days during the remainder of the school year, three in the first semester and six in the second. On these flex days, all students, grades K-12, will learn mostly asynchronously, remotely from home, while teachers collaborate, participate in professional development and prepare for teaching on campus, remotely and/or online.

“Our teachers are working to provide the excellent educational experience that WCS is known for,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “But they have been honest with our leadership in our conversations – during this pandemic, they need more time to prepare to ensure they are providing high quality instruction and to ensure that their students are learning.”

The proposed Flex Day schedule for K-12 students is below:

Second Quarter

Friday, October 23

Friday, November 13

Friday, December 4

Third Quarter

Friday, January 15

Friday, January 29

Friday, February 5

Friday, February 26

Fourth Quarter