WCS Prize Patrol Surprises Teachers and Employees of the Year

The celebration of Williamson County School’s Teachers and Classified Employees of the Year is still going strong as Superintendent Jason Golden and his prize patrol traveled across the county January 11.

Golden and several other district administrators visited the three district-level Teachers of the Year and the three district-level Classified Employees of the Year to tell them in person how much their work means to WCS.

Take a look at the videos below to see the winners receive the good news:

Fairview High’s Stephanie McGaha celebrated with Golden and his prize patrol when they surprised her with the news that she is this year’s High School Teacher of the Year.

It was a party at Ravenwood High when cafeteria employee Dave Burnham learned from the prize patrol that he is this year’s High School Classified Employee of the Year.