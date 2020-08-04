WCS Parents Should Check Bus Routes Before School Starts

Parents should check their child’s bus route information before August 7 as elementary bus times have changed over the past week, and it’s important that families remain up-to-date.

In addition, Williamson County Schools is working to implement a new app to track buses, Stopfinder. The former app, SafeStop, is no longer operating.

Once the app is implemented, families will receive an invitation to register for Stopfinder. Using the app, parents may allow other family members to subscribe to their student’s account. Stopfinder will display student transportation information and allow parents to receive push notifications. Parents will also be able to communicate directly with the WCS Transportation Department.

Additional features will also be available soon.

“Later in the fall, the feature to track the bus on the app will be enabled,” said WCS Planning and Zoning Manager Allison Nunley. “Parents can create an area on the map and be notified when the bus enters that field. This helps parents know when to send their child out to the bus stop on cold or rainy mornings.”

For more information about school zones and transportation, visit the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page.