WCS Parent/Teacher Conferences Will Look Different this Year

Parent/Teacher Conferences will look a little different this year. As part of the calendar approval process by the School Board in October 2019, the Calendar Committee recommended omitting a specific day for conferences instead opting for them to take place at the request of the parent or teacher.
During the 2020-21 school year, teachers may reach out to families to schedule a conference if needed or families may reach out at any point to request a meeting.
These meetings are an opportunity for parents to talk one-on-one with their child’s teacher and establish a relationship. Some tips are listed below about how to prepare for and have a successful meeting.
Before the Conference
- Talk with your student about which subjects they like or find difficult.
- Ask them if they have any questions for their teacher.
- Make a list of topics to discuss with the teacher.
During the Conference
- Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and ask the important ones first in case time runs short. Here are some questions parents may consider asking:
- What will my child be expected to master this year, and how can I help?
- Is my child working to the best of their ability?
- How do you evaluate students? Do tests, attendance and homework all count toward grades?
- Does my child seem happy and engaged in school?
- What is your preferred method of communication with parents?
After the Conference
- Stay in touch with the teacher, and follow up with any questions you didn’t have an opportunity to ask.
- Talk with you student about what was discussed and how you can carry out the advice from the teacher.