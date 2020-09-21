WCS Parent/Teacher Conferences Will Look Different this Year

Parent/Teacher Conferences will look a little different this year. As part of the calendar approval process by the School Board in October 2019, the Calendar Committee recommended omitting a specific day for conferences instead opting for them to take place at the request of the parent or teacher.

During the 2020-21 school year, teachers may reach out to families to schedule a conference if needed or families may reach out at any point to request a meeting.

These meetings are an opportunity for parents to talk one-on-one with their child’s teacher and establish a relationship. Some tips are listed below about how to prepare for and have a successful meeting.

Before the Conference

Talk with your student about which subjects they like or find difficult.

Ask them if they have any questions for their teacher.

Make a list of topics to discuss with the teacher.

During the Conference

Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and ask the important ones first in case time runs short. Here are some questions parents may consider asking: What will my child be expected to master this year, and how can I help? Is my child working to the best of their ability? How do you evaluate students? Do tests, attendance and homework all count toward grades? Does my child seem happy and engaged in school? What is your preferred method of communication with parents?



After the Conference