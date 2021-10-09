WCS Parent/Teacher Conference Tips for October 11

Parent/Teacher conferences will take place Monday, October 11, giving families a chance to talk one-on-one with their child’s teacher.

Students will not attend school the day of the conferences. Meetings will take place via Zoom, and families should receive communication from their school about signing up for appointments.

The conferences allow families the chance to establish relationships with their student’s teacher. If a parent ever feels they need an additional meeting throughout the year, reach out to the teacher to schedule a conversation.

For a successful meeting, take a look at some of the tips listed below:

Before the Conference

Talk with your student about which subjects they like or find difficult.

Ask them if they have any questions for their teacher.

Make a list of topics to discuss with the teacher.

During the Conference

Students in middle and high schools are recommended to attend the conference as well to be involved in the conversation.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions and ask the important ones first in case time runs short. Here are some questions parents may consider asking: What will my child be expected to master this year, and how can I help? Is my child working to the best of their ability? How do you evaluate students? Do tests, attendance and homework all count toward grades? Does my child seem happy and engaged in school? What is your preferred method of communication with parents?



After the Conference