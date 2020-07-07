WCS Parent Survey Results Released





Results from a recent survey will be used to help the district in overall planning for the 2020-21 school year.

More than 22,700 parents and guardians participated in the questionnaire which was aimed at understanding individual families’ thoughts on each child’s return to school either on campus or remotely.

The survey began by presenting the WCS Proposed Reopening Framework draft plan which takes into account a metric for determining how instruction will be delivered. Those include four specific tiers:

If there are zero active cases of COVID in our community, WCS will operate under normal school operations.

If there is a low spread (<0.5%) of COVID in our community, WCS will have all students in our buildings.

During the medium spread tier (0.5%- 1.0%), WCS will utilize the Remote Learning Plan with only select students and activities in the schools.

Finally, given a high spread (>1.0%) of COVID in our community, the Remote Learning Plan would occur with only highest needs students in school.

Participants were then asked, “Given the above framework and conditions, do you intend to send your child/children to school when it is determined that in-person instruction may resume?” The responses to that question are listed below:

64.5% – Yes, I’m certain my student will attend in-person instruction.

3.1% – No, I’m certain my student will NOT attend in-person instruction.

22.3% – Currently, I am undecided but am leaning toward my student attending in-person instruction.

9.9% – Currently, I am undecided but am leaning toward my students not attending in-person instruction.

The following question asked, “If the WCS online programming was extended, would you consider this online option for your child?” The responses are listed below:

30.2% – Yes, I would enroll my child in online programming if WCS made it available.

28.1% – No, I would NOT enroll my child in online programming if WCS made it available.

18.6% – Currently, I am undecided about enrolling my child in online programming but am leaning toward it.

23.2% – Currently, I am undecided about enrolling my child in online programming but am NOT leaning toward it.

The final part of the survey asked participants to share additional thoughts or feedback. More than 5,680 people replied with suggestions for the district as it continues to plan for the future.

In addition to thanking everyone who participated in the survey, the district would like to recognize those agencies who provided guidance and feedback throughout this process. They include Tennessee Department of Health, Williamson County Health Department, Williamson County Office of Public Safety, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency and Williamson Medical Center.

The district also worked closely with a number of parent and community organizations which include the WCS Support Services Advisory Council, the WCS Gifted Education Advisory Council, PTO presidents, the WCS Parent Leadership Council and Williamson Inc.

A final plan is scheduled to be shared with the Williamson County Board of Education at a work session July 13.



