WCS Out-of-Zone Applications for the 2020-21 School Year Due May 15

The deadline for submitting Out of Transportation Zone requests for the 2020-21 school year is rapidly approaching.

Parents have until May 15 to submit their application using the district’s online system. That can be done by visiting the School Zones page of the WCS website.

While applying, parents should keep in mind the following:

The grandfathering process is not automatic.

A separate application must be submitted for each student in a family.

Those students who have applied to be in a College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) program must be approved for that program before they can submit an out-of-zone application. Out-of-zone applications for these students may be submitted after the May 15 deadline.

The May 15 deadline does not apply when a residential move occurs after that date.

Out of zone requests submitted after May 15, except those related to residential moves or CCTE programs, must be reviewed by the Zoning Appeals Committee.