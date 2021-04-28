WCS Out-of-Zone Applications Due May 15

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
wcs bus
Photo by WCS

Time is running out to submit a WCS out-of-zone request for the 2021-22 school year.

May 15 is the final day to fill out the online application, which can be found on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page. No paper forms will be accepted. To submit an application, families must select one of the following options: Open-Zoned Schools; Grandfather Provision for rising 5th, 8th, 11th or 12th grade students; or Out of Zone – All Other Provisions.

When completing the form, families should be mindful of the following:

  • One application per student must be submitted.
  • The grandfathering process is not automatic.
  • The May 15 deadline does not apply to residential moves occurring after that date.

Families will receive a confirmation email after the application is successfully submitted. Out-of-zone requests received after the deadline, except those related to residential moves, must be reviewed by the Zoning Appeals Committee.

