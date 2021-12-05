WCS Opens Registration for EWLP Spring Classes

Registration is open for spring Elementary World Language Program (EWLP) classes, and families should act fast to secure a space for their students.

The EWLP aims to give students a foundation for world language study while also nurturing speaking and listening skills. During the spring 2022 semester, only Spanish classes will be offered.

“By offering Spanish, we are preparing our students to work and live in the global community as it is today and as it may be tomorrow,” said WCS World Language Department Assistant Adriana Hughes. “WCS parents, students and administrators value world language education which is why language acquisition is a priority in the schools.”

Classes are first-come, first-serve. To register for a class and for more information, visit the WCS EWLP page. The registration deadline is January 10, 2022.