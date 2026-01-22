WCS Open Zoned Schools Approved for 2026–27

The Williamson County School Board approved open zoned schools for the 2026-27 school year at its January 20 meeting.

Per state law, school districts are required to identify each school that has space available to serve additional students and post those vacancies on the district’s website two weeks before accepting applications.

Applicants must be Williamson County residents, and, if approved, must provide transportation to and from school. To request that a student attend a school they are not zoned for, families must complete the Out of Zone online application. The application will open on February 4 and remain available until April 15 for all requests except those related to residential moves, International Baccalaureate program of study applications, new students to the district or new employees.

If the number of open zoned school applications exceeds the available spots at a school, the district is required to conduct a random lottery to select students. For that reason, all open-zoned school applications are held until after the application deadline of April 15. The lottery process takes place on April 16, and families are notified through the portal if they received a spot at the selected school or are on the wait list.

As part of the district’s zoning policy, the School Board gives priority approval to a group of rising ninth graders. Those students must attend a Williamson County or Franklin Special District middle school where less than 15 percent of its students are zoned to a different high school other than their classmates. Students in that small group may choose to attend the out-of-zone high school in the feeder pattern prior to any open-zone requests being granted and provided that the high school has the capacity and is eligible for open zoning.

This applies to Page Middle eighth graders who are zoned to Centennial High. They have first priority for the 80 open seats at Page High. Eighth graders at Freedom Middle in the Franklin Special District who are zoned to Franklin High will have first priority to Centennial High’s 157 seats. Eighth graders at Heritage Middle who are zoned for Summit High will have first priority for the 40 seats at Independence High.

Students currently approved to attend out-of-zone schools who are not changing buildings do not need to reapply. All rising sixth and ninth-grade students roll up to their zoned schools in Skyward until the out-of-zone application is approved.

Additional information about the lottery process and the list of available open zoned spots for each school can be found on our website’s WCS School Zones page. Beginning February 4, the online applications may also be accessed from the School Zones webpage.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email