WCS Online School Requests Now Being Accepted

The WCS Online K-8 School and WCS Online High School are now accepting requests to be added to the waiting list for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. Seats will be limited based on current staffing in the online schools, and space will depend upon current online students who return to the traditional schools for the second semester. To request full-time enrollment for the spring semester and be added to a waiting list for either WCS Online K-8 or WCS Online High School, complete this Google form prior to midnight on Friday, October 29.

For more information regarding the district’s online schools, visit the WCS Online K-8 FAQ page or the WCS Online High School Academics and Programs page.

Adding a student to the waiting list for the spring semester means there is a formal request that the student change enrollment from a traditional school building to the appropriate WCS Online School. The online school staff will reach out to waiting list families in the middle of November to offer a seat if one has become available. Families will then have 48 hours to accept or decline the seat. If a child is enrolled with one of the online schools for the spring, they will be expected to remain enrolled in the online school for the entire semester.

Families who previously requested to be added to the waiting list are welcome to resubmit the request but are not required to do so. Prior requests have been recorded and have already been added to the waiting list.

Note for families of athletes: If your student plays a school sport, transferring from a traditional school to an online school mid-year constitutes a change of school without a change in address, which may mean the student is not eligible to play school sports for one calendar year. Please consult with your schools’ athletic director for more information on eligibility.