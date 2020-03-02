WCS Online Registration Opens March 2

Online registration for returning WCS students currently in grades K-11 will open Monday, March 2, 2020.

Registration must be completed on a desktop computer using a Skyward login. A parent login must be used. When registering your child, look for the 2020-21 Registration Update for Returning area in Skyward.

Registration takes place at the currently-enrolled school. If a child will attend a different school during the 2020-21 school year, that change will be visible in Skyward over the summer.

When registering, be sure to fully complete each step and click submit to ensure registration is complete. A green check mark will appear in the right-hand column of the registration window when all steps are complete.