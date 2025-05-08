WCS Offers Summer ACT, PSAT Workshops

The ACT and PSAT are important factors in college admissions and scholarship awards at most universities, and the district is offering opportunities for students to learn how to prepare for the exams.

At these multi-day workshops, students will learn the content of the tests, test-taking strategies and secrets for success. There are two options for students listed below:

The ACT Workshop costs $150 per student, and the PSAT Workshop costs $100 per student.

Please contact IHS teacher Deborah Bohn with any questions.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email