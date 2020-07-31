The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will offer essential worker support for Williamson County Schools students in third through fifth grades during the first two weeks of school.

Care will be available at seven middle schools across the district from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each location has a limited number of spots available. The middle schools offering care are Fairview, Grassland, Heritage, Legacy, Sunset, Thompson’s Station and Woodland. Food Services will provide breakfast and lunch to students for an additional fee.

To register, fill out the form regarding care for August 7-21. Families who have already registered for full-time care need to fill out the form again if they are interested in essential care.

More information about the essential worker support is available on the WCS SACC page.