WCS October Sub of the Month is Haley Harris

Williamson County Schools would not be the district it is today without the hard work of its amazing substitute teachers. To help us celebrate these incredible educators, the Human Resources Department will spotlight a substitute teacher who is going above and beyond in a new feature called Sub of the Month.

October’s Sub of the Month is Haley Harris. Harris graduated from Fairview High in 2016 and from University of Tennessee Martin in 2020. She began subbing for WCS in 2020 and spends most of her time at schools in Fairview as well as Franklin High, Independence High and Creekside Elementary.

“Haley is a shining star at every school where she subs,” said WCS Human Resources Substitute Specialist Katie Wells. “She is always willing to answer the call to fulfill the needs of a school, and her smile is infectious. She is such a pleasure to have at the schools.”

In her spare time, Harris enjoys volunteering at her church’s high school youth group, spending time with her friends and watching Grey’s Anatomy.

