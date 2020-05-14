WCS Now Accepting Pre-Kindergarten Applications





Parents may now submit Pre-Kindergarten Program applications for the 2020-21 school year.

The Pre-Kindergarten Program serves children who will be four years of age on or before August 15, 2020. The program focuses on all areas of development: literacy, cognitive, math, language, social studies, science, physical and the arts.

Pre-Kindergarten classes are held in selected elementary schools around the county. The schools are chosen based on applications received, the needs of the district and the space available at the schools.

All applications will be submitted online. For more information about the program, visit the WCS Pre-Kindergarten page.



