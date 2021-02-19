WCS National Merit Finalists Announced

For the third consecutive year, more than 50 Williamson County students are among the nation’s academic elite after being named National Merit Finalists.
Fifty-one of the district’s high school seniors were awarded the prestigious title. Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In 2020, the district had 52 National Merit Finalists, and in 2019, there were 51.
“Our students are continuing to excel even during these unprecedented times,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I am proud of the continued academic focus and perseverance of our National Merit Finalists. This is just another example of our outstanding students, their teachers and the hard work taking place in our schools.”
To become a finalist, the student and their high school must submit a scholarship application with information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will choose recipients of the National Merit Scholarship from the finalists. Click here to see photos
Congratulations to the following students:
Brentwood High
Patrick Baugh
Shilpa Chowbey
Joe Grundberg
Abby Jordan
Parker Kasiewicz
Tristan Kennedy
Julia Lee
Oakley Martin
Isabel Oldham
Kylie Overton
Michelle Qiu
Samuel Robble
Anna Sullivan
Emily VanSchaack
Steven Walter
Elise Wilkins
Ron Ye
Centennial High
Jacob Williams
Fairview High
Ryan Kilgore
Franklin High
Jason Amsler
Connor Beavon
William Foster
Eileen Hsu
Patrick Lama
Daniel Matin
Sara Naughton
Brandon Vaughan
Ella Whatley
Joy Yin
Independence High
Joshua Cannon
Benjamin Dondanville
Amelia Prouse
Emma Sower
Nolensville High
Alex Tyki Jones
Page High
Halle Berg
Anika Kaushik
Logan Sava
Leigh Walters
Ravenwood High
Amy Herd
Christian West
Chris Ebrhim
William Fiechtl
Trisha Mazumdar
Eshani Mehta
Selina Wang
Emma Meyer
Ashlyn Harmon
Peter Salmon
Srihita Adabala
Aaron Wu
Summit High
Nevaeh Brinson