WCS National Merit Finalists Announced

For the third consecutive year, more than 50 Williamson County students are among the nation’s academic elite after being named National Merit Finalists.

Fifty-one of the district’s high school seniors were awarded the prestigious title. Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In 2020, the district had 52 National Merit Finalists, and in 2019, there were 51.

“Our students are continuing to excel even during these unprecedented times,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I am proud of the continued academic focus and perseverance of our National Merit Finalists. This is just another example of our outstanding students, their teachers and the hard work taking place in our schools.”

To become a finalist, the student and their high school must submit a scholarship application with information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will choose recipients of the National Merit Scholarship from the finalists. Click here to see photos

Congratulations to the following students:

Brentwood High

Patrick Baugh

Shilpa Chowbey

Joe Grundberg

Abby Jordan

Parker Kasiewicz

Tristan Kennedy

Julia Lee

Oakley Martin

Isabel Oldham

Kylie Overton

Michelle Qiu

Samuel Robble

Anna Sullivan

Emily VanSchaack

Steven Walter

Elise Wilkins

Ron Ye

Centennial High

Jacob Williams

Fairview High

Ryan Kilgore

Franklin High

Jason Amsler

Connor Beavon

William Foster

Eileen Hsu

Patrick Lama

Daniel Matin

Sara Naughton

Brandon Vaughan

Ella Whatley

Joy Yin

Independence High

Joshua Cannon

Benjamin Dondanville

Amelia Prouse

Emma Sower

Nolensville High

Alex Tyki Jones

Page High

Halle Berg

Anika Kaushik

Logan Sava

Leigh Walters

Ravenwood High

Amy Herd

Christian West

Chris Ebrhim

William Fiechtl

Trisha Mazumdar

Eshani Mehta

Selina Wang

Emma Meyer

Ashlyn Harmon

Peter Salmon

Srihita Adabala

Aaron Wu

Summit High

Nevaeh Brinson