WCS National Merit Commended Students Announced

Fifty-eight WCS students are now part of an elite group of scholars as they are among this year’s National Merit Commended Students.

Only a small percentage of students earn National Merit Scholarship Commended Student status each year. In order to receive the honor of being named a Commended Student, that student must place in the top five percent of all entrants into the National Merit Program. More than 1.5 million students entered the program this year.

Though Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.

Congratulations to the following 2021 Commended Students:

Brentwood High

Launna Atkinson

Anna Banovac

Elizabeth Baranets

Dustin Bluhm

Benoit Cambournac

Sophia Chang

Caroline Conte

Alexander Davis

Yaren Dogan

Mannan Goel

Hamsa Javagal

Hursha Kondee

Tyler Myers

Eric Sang

Jane Stallman

Jessie Yang



Centennial High

Jadyn Fenton

Lia Milionis

Fairview High

Eli Logan

Franklin High

Aaron Bailey

Kayla Carneal

Deke DeBardelaben

Graham Ferguson

Ethan Jacques

Isaac Mitchell

Jacob Myers

Hallie Nuccio

Emerson Pope

Colin Sylvester

Independence High

Benjamin Beard

Amy Dobberfuhl

Jadyn Miller

Levi Powell

Dylan Raines

Mia Wallace

Nolensville High

Elliot Boualaphanh

Ethan Britt

Brianna McVay

Page High

Jaime Hernandez

Robert Hillman

Lyndsay Napier

Ravenwood High

Ethan Eisenhauer

Ammar Farra

Casey Gooden

Joseph Goslak

Claire Hopfensperger

Molly Huggett

Kevin Joseph

Alexander Kurbegov

Ragini Shree Kypa

Savannah Martin

Carter Plantinga

Aidan Schacht

Jasper Vasilevskis

Summit High