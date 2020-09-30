WCS National Merit Commended Students Announced

Fifty-eight WCS students are now part of an elite group of scholars as they are among this year’s National Merit Commended Students.
Only a small percentage of students earn National Merit Scholarship Commended Student status each year. In order to receive the honor of being named a Commended Student, that student must place in the top five percent of all entrants into the National Merit Program. More than 1.5 million students entered the program this year.
Though Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.
Congratulations to the following 2021 Commended Students:
Brentwood High
- Launna Atkinson
- Anna Banovac
- Elizabeth Baranets
- Dustin Bluhm
- Benoit Cambournac
- Sophia Chang
- Caroline Conte
- Alexander Davis
- Yaren Dogan
- Mannan Goel
- Hamsa Javagal
- Hursha Kondee
- Tyler Myers
- Eric Sang
- Jane Stallman
- Jessie Yang
Centennial High
- Jadyn Fenton
- Lia Milionis
Fairview High
- Eli Logan
Franklin High
- Aaron Bailey
- Kayla Carneal
- Deke DeBardelaben
- Graham Ferguson
- Ethan Jacques
- Isaac Mitchell
- Jacob Myers
- Hallie Nuccio
- Emerson Pope
- Colin Sylvester
Independence High
- Benjamin Beard
- Amy Dobberfuhl
- Jadyn Miller
- Levi Powell
- Dylan Raines
- Mia Wallace
Nolensville High
- Elliot Boualaphanh
- Ethan Britt
- Brianna McVay
Page High
- Jaime Hernandez
- Robert Hillman
- Lyndsay Napier
Ravenwood High
- Ethan Eisenhauer
- Ammar Farra
- Casey Gooden
- Joseph Goslak
- Claire Hopfensperger
- Molly Huggett
- Kevin Joseph
- Alexander Kurbegov
- Ragini Shree Kypa
- Savannah Martin
- Carter Plantinga
- Aidan Schacht
- Jasper Vasilevskis
Summit High
- Collin Anderson
- Garrett Mappin
- Trevor Nalley
- Ella Tubbs