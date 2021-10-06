WCS National Merit Commended Students Announced

Seventy-five WCS students representing nine high schools are among this year’s National Merit Commended Students.

Each year, about 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top five percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Brentwood High

Brody Blackwood

Reid Blandford

Malini Boorgu

Winston Brown

Caroline Bryan

Lauren Driver

Hallie Frist

Olivia Garza

Meghan Lee

Matthew Link

Sara McClung

Meredith Moody

Jim Moore

Ananya Nath

Carissa Shuxteau

Harper Thompson

Centennial High

Austin Mattox

Adrienne Pefanco

Lilian Scales

Liam Smith

Kristen Tresch

Franklin High

Blake Ash

Chandler Bell

Pierre Bougrat

Zachary Bouve

Charles Conner

Ethan Goldiez

Elizabeth Hauptman

Elizabeth Jones

Virginia Jordan

London Lewis

Wyatt Lewis

Aidan McGaha

Charlotte Menko

John Saulters

Lillian Shi

Abigail Slusser

Maia Song

Tyson Udy

Molly Volker

Yukino Wakatsuki

Molly Walker

Jacob Wittmer