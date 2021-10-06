WCS National Merit Commended Students Announced

Seventy-five WCS students representing nine high schools are among this year’s National Merit Commended Students.
Each year, about 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top five percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
Brentwood High
- Brody Blackwood
- Reid Blandford
- Malini Boorgu
- Winston Brown
- Caroline Bryan
- Lauren Driver
- Hallie Frist
- Olivia Garza
- Meghan Lee
- Matthew Link
- Sara McClung
- Meredith Moody
- Jim Moore
- Ananya Nath
- Carissa Shuxteau
- Harper Thompson
Centennial High
- Austin Mattox
- Adrienne Pefanco
- Lilian Scales
- Liam Smith
- Kristen Tresch
Franklin High
- Blake Ash
- Chandler Bell
- Pierre Bougrat
- Zachary Bouve
- Charles Conner
- Ethan Goldiez
- Elizabeth Hauptman
- Elizabeth Jones
- Virginia Jordan
- London Lewis
- Wyatt Lewis
- Aidan McGaha
- Charlotte Menko
- John Saulters
- Lillian Shi
- Abigail Slusser
- Maia Song
- Tyson Udy
- Molly Volker
- Yukino Wakatsuki
- Molly Walker
- Jacob Wittmer
Independence High
- Hayden Gielda
- Ariel Nicastro
Nolensville High
- Tristan Angeleno
- Hannah Goldstone
- Dylan High
- Nathan Montpool
- Ivy Bell
- Robert Shelton
Page High
- Domenica Mancini
- Madeline Lucyshyn
- Gabel Gawthorpe
Ravenwood High
- Hannah Bhattacharya
- Gavin Blanchette
- Kyle Brown
- Eli Bullock-Papa
- Aryn Chadha
- Saurav Chakraborty
- Vibeeshnu Gokule
- Preston Grady
- Lucas Kocian
- Sia Kripalani
- Meina Liu
- Frank Moser
- Carleton O’Neil
- Lucas Plant
- Keerthana Nair
- Stephanie Reinke
Renaissance High
- Mary Strickland
Summit High
- Elijah Johnson
- Sophia Hall
- Alicia Dinwiddie
- Ryan Crane