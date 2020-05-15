



An educational leader who has spent her entire career and the past 48 years in Williamson County Schools has been named an Executive Director of Secondary Schools for the district. Superintendent Jason Golden has selected Franklin High Principal Willie Dickerson to fill the position vacated by Dr. Juli Oyer when she was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools.

“Even while a principal, Willie served as a mentor for so many of our middle and high school principals over the years,” said Golden. “This new role will allow her to continue to share her wealth of knowledge while supporting and mentoring our aspiring leaders.”

Dickerson began her career in WCS in 1972 as a math teacher at Northside Junior High. She also taught math at Brentwood High before being named Assistant Principal at Franklin High in 1992. In 1998, she was named the Assistant High School Director and served in that role for two years before being named Principal of Brentwood High School where she served for two years. She was named Principal of Franklin High in 2002 and is completing 18 years in that role.

“I have enjoyed working in the Franklin community. The students inspire you to do your best; the parents support the work; and the teachers are phenomenal,” said Dickerson. “We have been united as Team Franklin, and I will miss Team Franklin very much; but I’m excited to continue to grow and develop as an educator while helping the principals, teachers and students of Williamson County.”

Dickerson is a member of the last graduating class of Natchez High School. She earned her Bachelor’s in mathematics and minor in education from Tennessee State University and Master’s in administration and supervision from Trevecca Nazarene University.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2020.



