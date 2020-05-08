



Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden has named WCS veteran Dr. Juli Oyer as the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools. Oyer will replace Denise Goodwin who is retiring at the end of the school year after serving WCS as a teacher, Oak View Elementary principal and Assistant Superintendent for the past 28 years combined.

Golden said Oyer, who has served WCS as a teacher and assistant principal at Independence High, principal of Fairview High and an Executive Director of Secondary Schools, will complement the district’s leadership team.

“Making those connections between elementary and secondary schools is so important to the continuing education of students,” said Golden. “Juli’s educational leadership experience, her empathy for the student’s educational experience and her ability to connect with and lead adults are just a few of the reasons I believe she will be successful in this role.”

Oyer’s promotion was announced to the elementary principals today through a Zoom session.

“I have always had the utmost respect for the elementary teachers and principals in our district, and now, to be given the opportunity to work closely with them is invigorating beyond measure,” said Oyer. “I am most excited about continuing the outstanding work established by the current team of leaders and using that momentum to build on the excellence in place for the youngest students in our school community. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead in the elementary realm of Williamson County Schools.”

Prior to her work in WCS, Oyer served as an administrator for the non-profit Seneca Center for Children and Families in a K-12 Non-Public School setting in Fremont, California. Additionally she worked at Roosevelt Middle School in San Francisco Unified School District as a special education teacher working with twice-exceptional students—those identified as gifted and talented students with learning disabilities. She also worked at San Quentin in the college program working with inmates who were pursuing a college degree.

Oyer earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Xavier University; Master’s in Learning and Instruction from University of San Francisco and Doctorate in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2020.