WCS Named Arts Partner School System

The district’s commitment to arts education is earning a special distinction from the Tennessee Arts Academy (TAA).

The organization named Williamson County Schools a 2024 TAA Arts Partner School System. The recognition is given to districts that show commitment and belief in the significant value of arts education in schools.

“It is an honor to be selected as a partner school district with Tennessee Arts Academy,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “Through supporting our teachers attending the Tennessee Arts Academy Summer Institute, Williamson County Schools demonstrates a commitment and belief in the significant value of arts education in our schools and the equally important role the arts play in our individual lives and culture.”

In addition to the district’s recognition, two schools have also been honored. Crockett Elementary is a Partner School of Distinction.

“At Crockett Elementary, we pride ourselves on providing students with a variety of opportunities to engage in the arts,” said CES Principal Bronwyn Rector. “Teachers are continuously participating in collaborative professional development to foster student exposure and growth in the arts. Students are encouraged and afforded opportunities to participate in various activities such as chorus, art club, grade level performances and concerts designed to provide experiences and park a love for the arts.”

Brentwood Middle is also a Partner School of Distinction.

“Our fine arts teachers have done an incredible job in getting our middle school students involved in the arts, seeing their potential and helping them perform at a high level,” said BMS Principal Dr. Bill Harlin. “Our teachers have also been great learners of their craft and demonstrate that each day in their classrooms.”

The Tennessee Arts Academy is a professional development program for arts education. There are currently more than 80 school systems, schools and organizations throughout the state that are Arts Partners.

Source: WCS INFocus

