WCS Musicians Join Tennessee Mid-State, All-State Bands and Orchestras

More than 300 WCS students have earned seats in the Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras.

Thousands of students auditioned across the State, and 348 WCS students were selected or chosen as an alternate to one of these exclusive ensembles. Additionally, 42 students were chosen for the All-State Band or Orchestra. Last year, 38 students received All-State status.

“Our band and orchestra students are continuing to excel in the arts,” said PHS band director Taylor Kollmeier. “Students practice for months, preparing for these auditions and competing against hundreds of student musicians. Earning a spot is an incredible accomplishment. WCS will be well-represented. One in every four students attending comes from one of our music programs. Congratulations to all of the students and directors for their tremendous effort and success.”

7th-8th Mid State Band and Orchestra 2022

9th-12th Mid State Band and Orchestra 2022

Students in the Mid-State Bands will perform at the end of January 2023, and musicians in the Mid-State Jazz and Orchestra will perform January 12-14 at Blackman Middle School and Blackman High School. Students in the All-State Band and Orchestra will participate in the All-State Weekend April 19-22 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. More information will be available on the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) website.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS