WCS Music Students Excel in Spring Assessments

Ensemble Performance Sight Reading Brentwood High Grand Chorus* Superior Superior Brentwood High Advanced Women’s Choir* Superior Superior Brentwood High Chamber Choir* Superior Superior Centennial High Chamber Choir* Superior Superior Centennial High Advanced Treble Choir* Superior Superior Independence High Chamber Choir Excellent Superior Nolensville High Knights Chorale* Superior Superior Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble Excellent Superior Ravenwood High Treble Choir* Superior Superior Ravenwood High Chorale* Superior Superior Ravenwood High Chamber Choir* Superior Superior Summit High Chorale* Superior Superior Summit High Grand Chorus* Superior Superior Summit High Women’s Choir* Superior Superior

WCS band and orchestra students participated in the Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Concert Performance Assessment (CPA) throughout March. Each ensemble performed two or three concert selections for adjudication by a panel of judges. Each group’s sight-reading abilities were also evaluated.

In addition to earning superior ratings, the Nolensville High Wind Ensemble and the Franklin High Wind Ensemble received the American School Band Directors Association (ASBDA) Band of Distinction Award, an honor given to only nine high school groups in Middle Tennessee.

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below: