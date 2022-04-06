WCS Music Students Excel in Spring Assessments

Williamson County Schools choir, band and orchestra students all had a chance to shine this spring.

Several high school choirs competed in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Choral Festival February 22-24. At the festival, each group performed three selections and sight-read for a panel of judges. Groups who received a high enough rating will advance to the State festival at the end of April and are marked with an asterisk (*) in the list below:

 

Ensemble

 

  

Performance

 

  

Sight Reading

 
 

Brentwood High Grand Chorus*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Brentwood High Advanced Women’s Choir*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Brentwood High Chamber Choir*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Centennial High Chamber Choir*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Centennial High Advanced Treble Choir*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Independence High Chamber Choir

 

  

Excellent

 

  

Superior

 
 

Nolensville High Knights Chorale*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble

 

  

Excellent

 

  

Superior

 
 

Ravenwood High Treble Choir*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Ravenwood High Chorale*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Ravenwood High Chamber Choir*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Summit High Chorale*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Summit High Grand Chorus*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Summit High Women’s Choir*

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 

WCS band and orchestra students participated in the Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Concert Performance Assessment (CPA) throughout March. Each ensemble performed two or three concert selections for adjudication by a panel of judges. Each group’s sight-reading abilities were also evaluated.

In addition to earning superior ratings, the Nolensville High Wind Ensemble and the Franklin High Wind Ensemble received the American School Band Directors Association (ASBDA) Band of Distinction Award, an honor given to only nine high school groups in Middle Tennessee.

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below:

 

Ensemble

 

  

Performance

 

  

Sight Reading

 
 

Spring Station Middle String Orchestra

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Hillsboro String Orchestra

 

  

Excellent

 

  

Superior

 
 

Franklin High Concert Orchestra

 

  

Excellent

 

  

Superior

 
 

Summit High Orchestra

 

  

Excellent

 

  

Superior

 
 

Page High Orchestra

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Centennial High Chamber Orchestra

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Nolensville High Orchestra

 

  

Superior

 

  

Superior

 
 

Franklin High Chamber Orchestra

 

 Superior Superior
 

Centennial High Concert Orchestra

 

  

Excellent

 

 Superior
 

Grassland Middle String Orchestra

 

 Superior Superior
 

Mill Creek Middle Orchestra

 

 Superior Superior
 

Ravenwood High Concert Orchestra

 

  

Excellent

 

 Superior
 

Sunset Middle Orchestra

 

 Superior Superior
 

Ravenwood High Chamber Orchestra

 

 Superior Superior
 

Mill Creek Middle Concert Band

 

  

Superior

 

  

Excellent

 
 

Hillsboro Middle Band

 

  

Excellent

 

 Superior
 

Page Middle 8th Grade Band

 

 Superior Superior
 

Independence High Wind Ensemble

 

 Superior Superior
 

Fairview High Concert Band

 

  

Good

 

  

Excellent

 
 

Nolensville High Wind Ensemble

 

 Superior Superior
 

Mill Creek Middle Wind Ensemble

 

 Superior Superior
 

Woodland Middle 8th Grade Band

 

 Superior Superior
 

Page High Wind Ensemble

 

 Superior Superior
 

Ravenwood High Symphonic Band

 

  

Excellent

 

 Superior
 

Centennial High Symphonic Band

 

 Superior Superior
 

Ravenwood High Wind Symphony

 

 Superior Superior
 

Ravenwood High Wind Ensemble

 

 Superior Superior
 

Nolensville High Concert Band

 

 Superior Superior
 

Nolensville High Symphonic Band

 

 Superior Superior
 

Summit High Symphonic Band

 

 Superior Superior
 

Summit High Wind Ensemble

 

 Superior Superior
 

Sunset Middle Band

 

  

Excellent

 

  

Superior

 
 

Grassland Middle Symphonic Band

 

  

Excellent

 

  

Excellent

 
 

Franklin High Wind Ensemble

 

 Superior Superior
 

Centennial High Win Ensemble

 

 Superior Superior

