WCS Music Students Excel in Spring Assessments

Williamson County Schools choir, band and orchestra students all had a chance to shine this spring.
Several high school choirs competed in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Choral Festival February 22-24. At the festival, each group performed three selections and sight-read for a panel of judges. Groups who received a high enough rating will advance to the State festival at the end of April and are marked with an asterisk (*) in the list below:
|
Ensemble
|
Performance
|
Sight Reading
|
Brentwood High Grand Chorus*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Brentwood High Advanced Women’s Choir*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Brentwood High Chamber Choir*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Centennial High Chamber Choir*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Centennial High Advanced Treble Choir*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Independence High Chamber Choir
|
Excellent
|
Superior
|
Nolensville High Knights Chorale*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble
|
Excellent
|
Superior
|
Ravenwood High Treble Choir*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Ravenwood High Chorale*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Ravenwood High Chamber Choir*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Summit High Chorale*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Summit High Grand Chorus*
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Summit High Women’s Choir*
|
Superior
|
Superior
WCS band and orchestra students participated in the Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Concert Performance Assessment (CPA) throughout March. Each ensemble performed two or three concert selections for adjudication by a panel of judges. Each group’s sight-reading abilities were also evaluated.
In addition to earning superior ratings, the Nolensville High Wind Ensemble and the Franklin High Wind Ensemble received the American School Band Directors Association (ASBDA) Band of Distinction Award, an honor given to only nine high school groups in Middle Tennessee.
Congratulations to the ensembles listed below:
|
Ensemble
|
Performance
|
Sight Reading
|
Spring Station Middle String Orchestra
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Hillsboro String Orchestra
|
Excellent
|
Superior
|
Franklin High Concert Orchestra
|
Excellent
|
Superior
|
Summit High Orchestra
|
Excellent
|
Superior
|
Page High Orchestra
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Centennial High Chamber Orchestra
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Nolensville High Orchestra
|
Superior
|
Superior
|
Franklin High Chamber Orchestra
|Superior
|Superior
|
Centennial High Concert Orchestra
|
Excellent
|Superior
|
Grassland Middle String Orchestra
|Superior
|Superior
|
Mill Creek Middle Orchestra
|Superior
|Superior
|
Ravenwood High Concert Orchestra
|
Excellent
|Superior
|
Sunset Middle Orchestra
|Superior
|Superior
|
Ravenwood High Chamber Orchestra
|Superior
|Superior
|
Mill Creek Middle Concert Band
|
Superior
|
Excellent
|
Hillsboro Middle Band
|
Excellent
|Superior
|
Page Middle 8th Grade Band
|Superior
|Superior
|
Independence High Wind Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
|
Fairview High Concert Band
|
Good
|
Excellent
|
Nolensville High Wind Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
|
Mill Creek Middle Wind Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
|
Woodland Middle 8th Grade Band
|Superior
|Superior
|
Page High Wind Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
|
Ravenwood High Symphonic Band
|
Excellent
|Superior
|
Centennial High Symphonic Band
|Superior
|Superior
|
Ravenwood High Wind Symphony
|Superior
|Superior
|
Ravenwood High Wind Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
|
Nolensville High Concert Band
|Superior
|Superior
|
Nolensville High Symphonic Band
|Superior
|Superior
|
Summit High Symphonic Band
|Superior
|Superior
|
Summit High Wind Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
|
Sunset Middle Band
|
Excellent
|
Superior
|
Grassland Middle Symphonic Band
|
Excellent
|
Excellent
|
Franklin High Wind Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
|
Centennial High Win Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
