WCS Music Educators Honored by CMA Foundation of Excellence

Three WCS educators are being recognized by the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation for excellence in the classroom.

Franklin High School’s Nick Blue, Mill Creek Elementary’s Elaina Gallas and Page Middle School’s Carolyn Hankins will all be honored September 10 as CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence. Only 30 music educators from across the nation earned this award.

“I truly believe that music is the best way to teach the importance of hard work, persistence, resilience, creativity, communication, collaboration, and so many other vital skills,” said Blue. “This is a reminder of how important it is for students to have meaningful musical experiences and that the work being done by music teachers all across the country absolutely makes a difference in the lives of kids.”

Gallas says its humbling to be honored alongside so many other amazing educators around the world.

“Being selected for this award means being seen and recognized for the work I do in the classroom and the importance of music education in our students’ lives,” said Gallas. “I truly believe I have the best job in the school because I get to be with the students all the way from kindergarten to fifth grade.”

For Hankins, this award is a team effort that she shares with her students, colleagues and the fine arts community as a whole.

“Music education is more than learning to play an instrument,” said Hankins. “It provides a place to belong, to be seen and to be heard. In a world that often moves too fast, music reminds us to feel.”

This year’s honorees represent 11 states and were selected through a rigorous application process. In addition to attending the red-carpet gala in September, each teacher will also receive a $5,000 stipend to support classroom needs, music programs and professional development.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email