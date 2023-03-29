WCS Mourns Lives Lost at The Covenant School

Flags are flying at half-staff today as Williamson County Schools mourns the loss of the three students and three staff members who were killed Monday in the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden shared a message with WCS families and staff Monday which included school safety information and links to coping supports for families to use at home.

“Our hearts go out to the families of The Covenant School,” said Golden. “What happened on Monday was an unspeakable tragedy, and we are deeply grieving for those families and neighbors.”

Golden said that for all schools, safety of children and staff is always the first priority, and it’s a human effort that takes constant vigilance.

“We work closely with our Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies who serve as School Resource Officers and with other local law enforcement agencies to protect children, and it takes a constant focus each and every day,” said Golden. “Over the past 10 years, our Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher and his team have continued to strengthen our security with the appropriate technology and materials needed to help prevent and respond to any crisis.”

While the district does not disclose the details of its safety plans to the public, Fletcher says WCS uses an “all-hazards” approach to school safety and security.

“Our team evaluates any and all hazards that may threaten our schools in order to bring any training, technology and materials that are needed to mitigate the threat,” said Fletcher. “School safety and security is an ever-evolving and never-ending process, and it requires attention each and every day. When tragedies occur, it is normal for people to want quick resolutions, but school safety and security is a complex issue with many layers and moving parts.”

This type of tragedy can be especially difficult for children to process. WCS Counseling Specialists Becky Mitchell and Molly O’Neal have provided resources for families to use when talking with their child.

“In the wake of yesterday’s devastating tragedy, it’s understandable that everyone in our community would be affected,” they said. “There are school counselors in every WCS building to support students, families and staff. They are available if assistance is needed.”

Below are links to some resources that may help you in talking with your child.

