WCS Middle Schools Named WMAA Tennis County Champions

Several WCS middle schools served their competition and ended their seasons with county tennis champion titles.

In Division I, Woodland Middle took home first place in the girls division, followed by runner-up Brentwood Middle. Brentwood Middle won the boys division, and Grassland Middle placed second.

“We are so proud of this group of girls,” said WMS tennis coach Len Brosky. “They were undefeated in the regular season and are now WMAA county champions. They represented our school so well by their hard work, talent and positive attitudes.”

In Division II, Sunset Middle placed first in the girls division. Mill Creek Middle took second in the boys division.

“The girls fought hard to defend their title from their previous year’s win,” said SMS girls tennis coach Caitlin VanKeuren. “Overall we had a wonderful tennis season, and I can’t wait for our team to come back and play again.”