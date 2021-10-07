WCS Middle Schools Crowned State Champs in Cross Country

WCS student athletes made history by winning six state titles at this year’s Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) cross country championship.

The district joined the TMSAA over the summer, with the October 2 cross country competition being the first opportunity for WCS middle school students to earn a state title. Brentwood Middle capitalized on the opportunity by capturing both the Class AA Girls and Boys Team Championships. Both BMS teams are coached by Nathan Cummings.

“I attribute this championship to the students’ overall commitment to practicing, listening and striving to improve themselves every day,” said Cummings. “I am extremely proud of them reaching this goal and winning these state championships as first time TMSAA members.”

In the Class A Division, Legacy Middle’s Larkin Johnson and Dylan Lookingbill won individual titles. Larkin won first place in the Class A Girls Division, and Dylan won first place in the Class A Boys Division. In addition, Legacy won the Class A Girls Team Championship.

“This is such a wonderful, fun, and talented group of kids,” said LMS Coach Kristen Reames. “I inherited some talented seventh grade runners from other schools last year when we opened, and then added our own zoned kids to that mix. My super talented assistant coach helped me get the kids committed to buying into our program last year, and they worked really hard over the summer and this season to be able to bring home first place for the girls and third place for the boys. I’m so proud of these running lions.”

On the boys’ side, Thompson’s Station Middle School came away with the Class A Team Championship.

“Our eighth graders displayed great leadership day in and day out in practice by continuing to push themselves to cut time, and their resolve spilled over to the younger guys on our team,” said TSMS Coach Ryan Wagoner. “We continued to see faster and faster times from every single runner all season each race, which ultimately paid off as we needed every little bit in our victory at the State Championship Run. Besides being great runners, these boys are truly great kids and it was so much fun to coach them and be part of the ride to Thompson’s Station Middle School’s first TMSAA State Championship.”