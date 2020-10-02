WCS Middle School Teams Win Championship Titles

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
BMS Cross-Country
Brentwood Middle

Several middle school athletic teams are finishing their seasons with new titles under their belts.

The Williamson Middle Athletic Association (WMAA) recently named its champions for cross-country and volleyball.

Brentwood Middle swept the WMAA cross-country championships with Page Middle taking runner-up in both the boys and girls divisions.

“I am so proud of the hard work and dedication these runners have put in this season,” said BMS head cross-country coach Nathan Cummings. “They have been dedicated to understanding themselves as learners when it comes to running and developing their technique and fitness. I am especially proud of our eighth graders. They are great leaders and role models for our sixth and seventh graders throughout the season. I hope they continue to be great leaders throughout their lives.”

Mill Creek Middle volleyball team
Mill Creek Middle volleyball team

The Mill Creek Middle volleyball team took home first place after defeating Brentwood Middle in their final game.

