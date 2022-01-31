WCS Middle School Students to Perform in Honor Choirs

Students from four WCS middle schools have been selected to perform in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Honor Choirs.

Brentwood, Fairview, Grassland and Heritage middle schools are all represented in the Elementary Honor Choir, which includes fourth through sixth-grade students, and the Middle School Honor Choir, which includes seventh and eighth-grade students.

Students submitted virtual auditions and were scored by experienced judges.

“These students had to show off their commitment to excellent singing skills through the audition process with rigorous rehearsal before or after school,” said HMS choir director Lisa Benton. “They are selected as some of the top voices in Middle Tennessee.”

As part of the Honor Choirs, students performed on January 25, at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church located at 3475 Lebanon Pike in Hermitage.

Elementary Honor Choir

Dorothy Romans, Brentwood Middle

Anna Bella McNeal, Brentwood Middle

Amelia Bachuss, Grassland Middle

Jack Florian, Grassland Middle

Emery Meade, Heritage Middle

Fevronia Ekimogloy, Heritage Middle

Alivia Hope Hemmert-Corley, Heritage Middle

Meredith Hollins, Heritage Middle

Kerrigan Riebe, Heritage Middle

Middle School Honor Choir