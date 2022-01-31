WCS Middle School Students to Perform in Honor Choirs

Students from four WCS middle schools have been selected to perform in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Honor Choirs.

Brentwood, Fairview, Grassland and Heritage middle schools are all represented in the Elementary Honor Choir, which includes fourth through sixth-grade students, and the Middle School Honor Choir, which includes seventh and eighth-grade students.

Students submitted virtual auditions and were scored by experienced judges.

“These students had to show off their commitment to excellent singing skills through the audition process with rigorous rehearsal before or after school,” said HMS choir director Lisa Benton. “They are selected as some of the top voices in Middle Tennessee.”

As part of the Honor Choirs, students performed on January 25, at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church located at 3475 Lebanon Pike in Hermitage.

Elementary Honor Choir

  • Dorothy Romans, Brentwood Middle
  • Anna Bella McNeal, Brentwood Middle
  • Amelia Bachuss, Grassland Middle
  • Jack Florian, Grassland Middle
  • Emery Meade, Heritage Middle
  • Fevronia Ekimogloy, Heritage Middle
  • Alivia Hope Hemmert-Corley, Heritage Middle
  • Meredith Hollins, Heritage Middle
  • Kerrigan Riebe, Heritage Middle

Middle School Honor Choir

  • Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood Middle
  • Addison Bracy, Brentwood Middle
  • Anjali Babu, Brentwood Middle
  • Jessica White, Brentwood Middle
  • Bella Blank, Brentwood Middle
  • Olivia Tamboli, Brentwood Middle
  • Jackson Campbell, Brentwood Middle
  • Lily Donaldson, Brentwood Middle
  • Garik Steinback, Fairview Middle
  • Sam Maynord, Heritage Middle
  • Zoe Shaddix, Heritage Middle
  • Haley Ebanks, Heritage Middle
  • Easton Cooke, Heritage Middle

