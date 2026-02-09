WCS Middle School Students Shine at Junior Theater Festival

WCS middle school students lit up the stage at the International Junior Theater Festival (JTF) in Atlanta.

The Mill Creek and Page middle school theater departments attended this year’s festival, which included more than 141 groups across 31 U.S. states and eight countries. Each theater troupe performed 15 minutes of a show for adjudication by a panel of experts.

When it was all said and done, Mill Creek Musical Theater earned five honors:

All Festival Performance: One of nine groups chosen from 141 to present on the main stage for the full audience.

Excellence in Pod: Highest points in their performing group category.

All Star Cast awards to Memphis Isom and Everly Williams.

All Star Tech award to Iris Lassiter.

Outstanding Solo Performance to Roman Seyfried.

“These awards celebrate both our strong ensemble work and the exceptional individual talents that made our show stand out on such a large international stage,” said Mill Creek Middle Theater Director Aly Isom. “Congratulations to every student, technician, director, chaperone and supporter who contributed to this success.”

Page Middle Musical Theatre received three honors:

Excellence in Acting: Highest points in their performing group category.

Excellence in Individual Performance award to Mia Handler

All-Star Cast awards to Boone Gernand and Brooke Bray

“I am so proud of this group of students and their dedication to each other and their craft,” said Page Middle Theater Director Caitlin Galo. “This troupe of students is incredibly talented and deserving.”

Source: WCS

