WCS Middle School Girls Soccer Season Comes to a Close

The middle school girls’ soccer season ended on a high note as two Williamson County schools competed in this year’s state tournament. Hillsboro School came away as the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Assocation (TMSAA) Class A Runner Up and Grassland Middle finished third in the Class AA category.

“This season was very special for us all, not necessarily because of the success that we had but in how this team came together and played together as a family,” said Hillsboro Head Coach Scott McReynolds. “We got to see some really good teams during the state tournament and were fortunate to make it to the finals. I am proud of these student athletes and what they accomplished, but even prouder of who these young ladies are as people.”

Before competing in the state tournament, Grassland Middle closed out the regular season by defeating Page Middle 4-1 in the Williamson County Middle School Athletic Association (WMAA) Girls Soccer Championship game.

“We could not be happier with the outcome of the WMAA Championship game,” said Grassland Middle School Head Coach Clarke Oldham. “These girls are great players, but most importantly, they are great teammates who always support each other. Our team was really focused and determined to win the district championship, and we are pleased to have achieved that goal.”

Congratulations to the following WCS students who received All District Girls Middle School Soccer honors.

Maryn Adams – Brentwood Middle

Jennaleigh Ficken – Fairview Middle

Maggie Fordham – Grassland Middle

Ryan Wilkes – Grassland Middle

Riley Miller – Grassland Middle

Laney Stroud – Grassland Middle

Avery Watson – Heritage Middle

Catherine Mize – Legacy Middle

Carly Pharr- Mill Creek Middle

Harlow Klump – Page Middle

Bella Mundy – Page Middle

Maddie Walker – Spring Station Middle

Chloe Mae Douglas – Sunset Middle

Sienna Hurlbut – Thompson Station Middle

Emily Hines – Woodland Middle

