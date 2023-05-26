WCS Middle School Athletes Win State Titles

WCS middle school student-athletes have won another 13 titles at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Track and Field State Championship and Baseball State Championship.
Brentwood Middle’s boys track team took first place in Class 2A. Brentwood Middle’s Andrew Spector won both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs, and his teammate Gabe Cabell won the 400-meter dash. Jones Merrill, Cohen Dabbs, Liam Ching and Wyatt Luedtke took home first place in the 4×200-meter relay. Andrew Spector, Eli Wyatt, Luke Harren and Gabe Cabell beat the State record and won the 4×400-meter relay.
“Coach Dennis Harrison and I are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our athletes,” said BMS assistant coach Nathan Cummings. “This is a group that exemplifies the meaning of being a team. What really stands out is how each team member wanted to support one another by watching each other’s events. We also want to give a huge shoutout to Andrew Spector. He broke his arm just before the TMSAA Cross Country Championships in the fall, and winning three State titles in this competition demonstrates his endurance and resilience. The team did a great job representing the Brentwood community through their actions and leadership.”
Also in Class 2A Boys, Page Middle’s Takoda Brice broke the State record and won first place in the discus category. Takoda’s coach is Shawn Carter.
In Class 1A Boys, William Edwards of Fairview Middle took home two State titles: one in the 800-meter run and another in the 1,600-meter run. William’s coach is Ryan Pett. In the same competition class, Thompson’s Station Middle student Luke Russell won the long jump State title. Luke’s head coaches are Michelle Cermak and Niki Folven.
In Class 2A Girls, Grassland Middle’s Graycen Dorr won the high jump State title. Her teammates Aubrey Gates, Siena Thompson, Liv Garrett and Izumi Wakatsuki broke the State record and won the title in the 4×400-meter relay. The GMS track and field coach is Alexander Eichner.
The Woodland Middle baseball team won the State title in the Class AA bracket. They defeated West Collierville Middle 8-0 on Saturday, May 20. The team includes Hunter Regg, Carter Goff, Brett Paciorek, Colton Karkau, Sam Henley, Hunt Bourgeois, Evan Calhoun, Reid Johnson, Jack Lauer, Grant Hargrove, Kanan Haney, Cole Crawford, Tagan Sanders, Jack Ramer, Zach McAtee and Luke Denery. Their coaches are Chad LeGate, David Karkau, Mack Paciorek and Gary LeGate.
“What made our team special was coming together and believing in each other and the coaches,” said coach Chad LeGate. “The team worked really hard and competed each and every day to achieve our goal of a State title. The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Congratulations to the students listed below, who scored within the top five in their category:
Track and Field
Class 2A Boys
400-Meter Dash
- First: Gabe Cabell, Brentwood Middle
800-Meter Run
- First: Andrew Spector, Brentwood Middle
- Second: Connor Fysh, Page Middle
- Third: Kevin Rocha, Woodland Middle
1,600-Meter Run
- First: Andrew Spector, Brentwood Middle
- Second: Connor Fysh, Page Middle
- Third: Kevin Rocha, Woodland Middle
4×100-Meter Relay
- Third: Page Middle
- Fourth: Brentwood Middle
4×200-Meter Relay
- First: Brentwood Middle
4×400-Meter Relay
- First: Brentwood Middle
- Second: Page Middle
Discus
- First: Takoda Brice, Page Middle
Shot Put
- Fifth: Patrick McCammon, Brentwood Middle
Class 1A Boys
800-Meter Run
- First: William Edwards, Fairview Middle
1,600-Meter Run
- First: William Edwards, Fairview Middle
- Third: Keegan Hanzely, Hillsboro School
High Jump
- Fourth: Matthew Horner, Legacy Middle
Long Jump
- First: Luke Russell, Thompson’s Station Middle
Class 2A Girls
400-Meter Dash
- Second: Anna Keeney, Woodland Middle
- Fourth: Liv Garrett, Grassland Middle
100-Meter Hurdles
- Second: Anna Keeney, Woodland Middle
- Third: Liv Garrett, Grassland Middle
4×400-Meter Relay
- First: Grassland Middle
- Fifth: Page Middle
High Jump
- First: Graycen Dorr, Grassland Middle
Long Jump
- Third: Anna Keeney, Woodland Middle
- Fifth: Ava Rains, Page Middle
Shot Put
- Sabrina Egarievwe, Woodland Middle
Class 1A Girls
800-Meter Run
- Third: Ailee Ellis, Fairview Middle
1,600-Meter Run
- Fourth: Brennan McCain, Legacy Middle
4×200-Meter Relay
- Second: Hillsboro School
4×400-Meter Relay
- Second: Legacy Middle
High Jump
- Third: Emma Reese, Legacy Middle
Long Jump
- Second: Gray Garlington, Legacy Middle
- Third: Kendra Ferrer, Legacy Middle
Baseball
Class AA
- First: Woodland Middle