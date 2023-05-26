WCS Middle School Athletes Win State Titles

WCS middle school student-athletes have won another 13 titles at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Track and Field State Championship and Baseball State Championship.

Brentwood Middle’s boys track team took first place in Class 2A. Brentwood Middle’s Andrew Spector won both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs, and his teammate Gabe Cabell won the 400-meter dash. Jones Merrill, Cohen Dabbs, Liam Ching and Wyatt Luedtke took home first place in the 4×200-meter relay. Andrew Spector, Eli Wyatt, Luke Harren and Gabe Cabell beat the State record and won the 4×400-meter relay.

“Coach Dennis Harrison and I are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our athletes,” said BMS assistant coach Nathan Cummings. “This is a group that exemplifies the meaning of being a team. What really stands out is how each team member wanted to support one another by watching each other’s events. We also want to give a huge shoutout to Andrew Spector. He broke his arm just before the TMSAA Cross Country Championships in the fall, and winning three State titles in this competition demonstrates his endurance and resilience. The team did a great job representing the Brentwood community through their actions and leadership.”

Also in Class 2A Boys, Page Middle’s Takoda Brice broke the State record and won first place in the discus category. Takoda’s coach is Shawn Carter.

In Class 1A Boys, William Edwards of Fairview Middle took home two State titles: one in the 800-meter run and another in the 1,600-meter run. William’s coach is Ryan Pett. In the same competition class, Thompson’s Station Middle student Luke Russell won the long jump State title. Luke’s head coaches are Michelle Cermak and Niki Folven.

In Class 2A Girls, Grassland Middle’s Graycen Dorr won the high jump State title. Her teammates Aubrey Gates, Siena Thompson, Liv Garrett and Izumi Wakatsuki broke the State record and won the title in the 4×400-meter relay. The GMS track and field coach is Alexander Eichner.

The Woodland Middle baseball team won the State title in the Class AA bracket. They defeated West Collierville Middle 8-0 on Saturday, May 20. The team includes Hunter Regg, Carter Goff, Brett Paciorek, Colton Karkau, Sam Henley, Hunt Bourgeois, Evan Calhoun, Reid Johnson, Jack Lauer, Grant Hargrove, Kanan Haney, Cole Crawford, Tagan Sanders, Jack Ramer, Zach McAtee and Luke Denery. Their coaches are Chad LeGate, David Karkau, Mack Paciorek and Gary LeGate.

“What made our team special was coming together and believing in each other and the coaches,” said coach Chad LeGate. “The team worked really hard and competed each and every day to achieve our goal of a State title. The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Congratulations to the students listed below, who scored within the top five in their category:

Track and Field

Class 2A Boys

400-Meter Dash

First: Gabe Cabell, Brentwood Middle

800-Meter Run

First: Andrew Spector, Brentwood Middle

Second: Connor Fysh, Page Middle

Third: Kevin Rocha, Woodland Middle

1,600-Meter Run

First: Andrew Spector, Brentwood Middle

Second: Connor Fysh, Page Middle

Third: Kevin Rocha, Woodland Middle

4×100-Meter Relay

Third: Page Middle

Fourth: Brentwood Middle

4×200-Meter Relay

First: Brentwood Middle

4×400-Meter Relay

First: Brentwood Middle

Second: Page Middle

Discus

First: Takoda Brice, Page Middle

Shot Put

Fifth: Patrick McCammon, Brentwood Middle

Class 1A Boys

800-Meter Run

First: William Edwards, Fairview Middle

1,600-Meter Run

First: William Edwards, Fairview Middle

Third: Keegan Hanzely, Hillsboro School

High Jump

Fourth: Matthew Horner, Legacy Middle

Long Jump

First: Luke Russell, Thompson’s Station Middle

Class 2A Girls

400-Meter Dash

Second: Anna Keeney, Woodland Middle

Fourth: Liv Garrett, Grassland Middle

100-Meter Hurdles

Second: Anna Keeney, Woodland Middle

Third: Liv Garrett, Grassland Middle

4×400-Meter Relay

First: Grassland Middle

Fifth: Page Middle

High Jump

First: Graycen Dorr, Grassland Middle

Long Jump

Third: Anna Keeney, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Ava Rains, Page Middle

Shot Put

Sabrina Egarievwe, Woodland Middle

Class 1A Girls

800-Meter Run

Third: Ailee Ellis, Fairview Middle

1,600-Meter Run

Fourth: Brennan McCain, Legacy Middle

4×200-Meter Relay

Second: Hillsboro School

4×400-Meter Relay

Second: Legacy Middle

High Jump

Third: Emma Reese, Legacy Middle

Long Jump

Second: Gray Garlington, Legacy Middle

Third: Kendra Ferrer, Legacy Middle

Baseball

Class AA

First: Woodland Middle

