WCS Middle School Athletes Take 10 TMSSA State Titles

Middle school student-athletes are making history by capturing 10 State championships at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) track and field State Tournament on May 21.

WCS joined the TMSSA last summer, making this the first opportunity for the district’s middle school students to win State titles in track and field.

Legacy Middle’s Braxton Alexander is the State winner for Boys’ Division A Long Jump, and the LMS boys’ 4×400-meter relay team also won first place. The team is made up of Braxton Alexander, Henry Deming, Daniel Kim and Wells Stanley.

In the girls’ division, Legacy Middle’s Larkin Johnson is the Girls’ Division A 1,600-Meter Run champion. The Division A girls’ 4×100-meter relay team also won a State championship. That team includes Gencye Knight, Grace Ashby, Emma Rees and Kyndra Ferrer. Legacy Middle also took placed first in the girls’ Division AA overall team rankings. The Legacy Middle coach is Dalton Howard.

From Fairview Middle, the girls’ 4×400-meter relay team took first place in Division A. Ries Lerond, Kaitlyn Coble, Andi Lerond and Layla Curtis make up the team. They are coached by Rebecca Singer and Ryan Pett.

Brentwood Middle has two State champions: Keenan Fisher in the Boys’ Division AA 110-Meter Hurdles category and Daisy Oatsvall in the Girls’ Division AA High Jump. Their coaches are Nathan Cummings and Dennis Harrison.

Luke Thompson from Grassland Middle holds the State title for Boys’ Division AA 400-Meter Dash. His coach is Alexander Eichner.

Woodland Middle athletes Simon Hetrick, Jack Palmeri, Cole Montgomery and Brennan O’Donnell are the Boys’ Division AA 4×400-Meter Relay champions. The WMS coach is Andrew Swanson.

The students who placed within the top five in their event are listed below:

Division A

Boys’ Long Jump

  • First: Braxton Alexander, Legacy Middle

Boys’ 100-Meter Dash

  • Second: Braxton Alexander, Legacy Middle

 Boys’ 4×200-Meter Relay

  • Fourth: Legacy Middle

Boys’ 4×100-Meter Relay

  • First: Legacy Middle

Boys’ 4×400-Meter Relay

  • Third: Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Fifth: Hillsboro School

Boys’ Overall Team Ranking

  • Third: Legacy Middle

Girls’ Discus Throw

  • Fourth: Caitlyn Bragg, Legacy Middle

Girls’ High Jump

  • Fourth: Gencye Knight, Legacy Middle
  • Fifth: Emma Rees, Legacy Middle

Girls’ Long Jump

  • Third: Kyndra Ferrer, Legacy middle

Girls’ Shot Put

  • Fourth: Caitlyn Bragg, Legacy Middle

Girls’ 100-Meter Hurdles

  • Second: Layla Curtis, Fairview Middle

Girls’ 100-Meter Dash

  • Third: Gencye Knight, Legacy Middle
  • Fifth: Mia Lovell, Thompson’s Station Middle

Girls’ 4×200-Meter Relay

  • Third: Legacy

Girls’ 1,600-Meter Run

  • First: Larkin Johnson, Legacy Middle
  • Fifth: Brennan McCain, Legacy Middle

Girls’ 4×100-Meter Relay

  • First: Legacy Middle
  • Third: Thompson’s Station Middle

Girls’ 800-Meter Run

  • Second: Larkin Johnson, Legacy Middle

Girls’ 4×400-Meter Relay

  • First: Fairview Middle
  • Second: Legacy Middle
  • Fifth: Thompson’s Station Middle

Girls’ Overall Team Ranking

  • First: Legacy Middle

Division AA

Boys’ Long Jump

  • Second: Brandon Brooks, Mill Creek Middle

Boys’ 110-Meter Hurdles

  • First: Keenan Fisher, Brentwood Middle
  • Second: Aiden Pierpoint, Page Middle

Boys’ 1,600-Meter Run

  • Third: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood Middle
  • Fifth: Andrew Spector, Brentwood Middle

Boys’ 400-Meter Dash

  • First: Luke Thompson, Grassland Middle
  • Fourth: Brandon Brooks, Mill Creek Middle

Boys’ 800-Meter Run

  • Second: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood Middle
  • Fourth: Connor Fysh, Page Middle

Boys’ 4×400-Meter Relay

  • First: Woodland Middle
  • Second: Grassland Middle
  • Third: Brentwood Middle

Boys’ Overall Team Ranking

  • Third: Brentwood Middle

Girls’ Discus Throw

  • Fifth: Jeannie Johnson, Page Middle

Girls’ High Jump

  • First: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood Middle
  • Second: Cecilie Brandimore, Grassland Middle
  • Fourth: Erin McCoy, Page Middle

Girls’ Long Jump

  • Second: Addison Belletete, Page Middle

Girls’ Shot Put

  • Fourth: Molly Brownfield, Brentwood Middle

Girls’ 100-Meter Hurdles

  • Second: Erin McCoy, Page Middle
  • Third: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood Middle
  • Fourth: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood Middle

Girls’ 4×200-Meter Relay

  • Fifth: Woodland Middle

Girls’ 1,600-Meter Run

  • Third: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood Middle

Girls’ 400-Meter Dash

  • Fourth: Siena Thompson, Grassland Middle

Girls’ 4×400-Meter Relay

  • Second: Woodland Middle
  • Third: Brentwood Middle

Girls’ Overall Team Ranking

  • Second: Brentwood Middle
  • Fifth: Page Middle

