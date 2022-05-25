WCS Middle School Athletes Take 10 TMSSA State Titles

Middle school student-athletes are making history by capturing 10 State championships at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) track and field State Tournament on May 21.

WCS joined the TMSSA last summer, making this the first opportunity for the district’s middle school students to win State titles in track and field.

Legacy Middle’s Braxton Alexander is the State winner for Boys’ Division A Long Jump, and the LMS boys’ 4×400-meter relay team also won first place. The team is made up of Braxton Alexander, Henry Deming, Daniel Kim and Wells Stanley.

In the girls’ division, Legacy Middle’s Larkin Johnson is the Girls’ Division A 1,600-Meter Run champion. The Division A girls’ 4×100-meter relay team also won a State championship. That team includes Gencye Knight, Grace Ashby, Emma Rees and Kyndra Ferrer. Legacy Middle also took placed first in the girls’ Division AA overall team rankings. The Legacy Middle coach is Dalton Howard.

From Fairview Middle, the girls’ 4×400-meter relay team took first place in Division A. Ries Lerond, Kaitlyn Coble, Andi Lerond and Layla Curtis make up the team. They are coached by Rebecca Singer and Ryan Pett.

Brentwood Middle has two State champions: Keenan Fisher in the Boys’ Division AA 110-Meter Hurdles category and Daisy Oatsvall in the Girls’ Division AA High Jump. Their coaches are Nathan Cummings and Dennis Harrison.

Luke Thompson from Grassland Middle holds the State title for Boys’ Division AA 400-Meter Dash. His coach is Alexander Eichner.

Woodland Middle athletes Simon Hetrick, Jack Palmeri, Cole Montgomery and Brennan O’Donnell are the Boys’ Division AA 4×400-Meter Relay champions. The WMS coach is Andrew Swanson.

The students who placed within the top five in their event are listed below:

Division A Boys’ Long Jump First: Braxton Alexander, Legacy Middle Boys’ 100-Meter Dash Second: Braxton Alexander, Legacy Middle Boys’ 4×200-Meter Relay Fourth: Legacy Middle Boys’ 4×100-Meter Relay First: Legacy Middle Boys’ 4×400-Meter Relay Third: Thompson’s Station Middle

Fifth: Hillsboro School Boys’ Overall Team Ranking Third: Legacy Middle Girls’ Discus Throw Fourth: Caitlyn Bragg, Legacy Middle Girls’ High Jump Fourth: Gencye Knight, Legacy Middle

Fifth: Emma Rees, Legacy Middle Girls’ Long Jump Third: Kyndra Ferrer, Legacy middle Girls’ Shot Put Fourth: Caitlyn Bragg, Legacy Middle Girls’ 100-Meter Hurdles Second: Layla Curtis, Fairview Middle Girls’ 100-Meter Dash Third: Gencye Knight, Legacy Middle

Fifth: Mia Lovell, Thompson’s Station Middle Girls’ 4×200-Meter Relay Third: Legacy Girls’ 1,600-Meter Run First: Larkin Johnson, Legacy Middle

Fifth: Brennan McCain, Legacy Middle Girls’ 4×100-Meter Relay First: Legacy Middle

Third: Thompson’s Station Middle Girls’ 800-Meter Run Second: Larkin Johnson, Legacy Middle Girls’ 4×400-Meter Relay First: Fairview Middle

Second: Legacy Middle

Fifth: Thompson’s Station Middle Girls’ Overall Team Ranking First: Legacy Middle Division AA Boys’ Long Jump Second: Brandon Brooks, Mill Creek Middle Boys’ 110-Meter Hurdles First: Keenan Fisher, Brentwood Middle

Second: Aiden Pierpoint, Page Middle Boys’ 1,600-Meter Run Third: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood Middle

Fifth: Andrew Spector, Brentwood Middle Boys’ 400-Meter Dash First: Luke Thompson, Grassland Middle

Fourth: Brandon Brooks, Mill Creek Middle Boys’ 800-Meter Run Second: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood Middle

Fourth: Connor Fysh, Page Middle Boys’ 4×400-Meter Relay First: Woodland Middle

Second: Grassland Middle

Third: Brentwood Middle Boys’ Overall Team Ranking Third: Brentwood Middle Girls’ Discus Throw Fifth: Jeannie Johnson, Page Middle Girls’ High Jump First: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood Middle

Second: Cecilie Brandimore, Grassland Middle

Fourth: Erin McCoy, Page Middle Girls’ Long Jump Second: Addison Belletete, Page Middle Girls’ Shot Put Fourth: Molly Brownfield, Brentwood Middle Girls’ 100-Meter Hurdles Second: Erin McCoy, Page Middle

Third: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood Middle

Fourth: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood Middle Girls’ 4×200-Meter Relay Fifth: Woodland Middle Girls’ 1,600-Meter Run Third: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood Middle Girls’ 400-Meter Dash Fourth: Siena Thompson, Grassland Middle Girls’ 4×400-Meter Relay Second: Woodland Middle

Third: Brentwood Middle Girls’ Overall Team Ranking Second: Brentwood Middle

Fifth: Page Middle

