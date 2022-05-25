WCS Middle School Athletes Take 10 TMSSA State Titles

Middle school student-athletes are making history by capturing 10 State championships at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) track and field State Tournament on May 21.
WCS joined the TMSSA last summer, making this the first opportunity for the district’s middle school students to win State titles in track and field.
Legacy Middle’s Braxton Alexander is the State winner for Boys’ Division A Long Jump, and the LMS boys’ 4×400-meter relay team also won first place. The team is made up of Braxton Alexander, Henry Deming, Daniel Kim and Wells Stanley.
In the girls’ division, Legacy Middle’s Larkin Johnson is the Girls’ Division A 1,600-Meter Run champion. The Division A girls’ 4×100-meter relay team also won a State championship. That team includes Gencye Knight, Grace Ashby, Emma Rees and Kyndra Ferrer. Legacy Middle also took placed first in the girls’ Division AA overall team rankings. The Legacy Middle coach is Dalton Howard.
From Fairview Middle, the girls’ 4×400-meter relay team took first place in Division A. Ries Lerond, Kaitlyn Coble, Andi Lerond and Layla Curtis make up the team. They are coached by Rebecca Singer and Ryan Pett.
Brentwood Middle has two State champions: Keenan Fisher in the Boys’ Division AA 110-Meter Hurdles category and Daisy Oatsvall in the Girls’ Division AA High Jump. Their coaches are Nathan Cummings and Dennis Harrison.
Luke Thompson from Grassland Middle holds the State title for Boys’ Division AA 400-Meter Dash. His coach is Alexander Eichner.
Woodland Middle athletes Simon Hetrick, Jack Palmeri, Cole Montgomery and Brennan O’Donnell are the Boys’ Division AA 4×400-Meter Relay champions. The WMS coach is Andrew Swanson.
The students who placed within the top five in their event are listed below:
Division A
Boys’ Long Jump
- First: Braxton Alexander, Legacy Middle
Boys’ 100-Meter Dash
- Second: Braxton Alexander, Legacy Middle
Boys’ 4×200-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Legacy Middle
Boys’ 4×100-Meter Relay
- First: Legacy Middle
Boys’ 4×400-Meter Relay
- Third: Thompson’s Station Middle
- Fifth: Hillsboro School
Boys’ Overall Team Ranking
- Third: Legacy Middle
Girls’ Discus Throw
- Fourth: Caitlyn Bragg, Legacy Middle
Girls’ High Jump
- Fourth: Gencye Knight, Legacy Middle
- Fifth: Emma Rees, Legacy Middle
Girls’ Long Jump
- Third: Kyndra Ferrer, Legacy middle
Girls’ Shot Put
- Fourth: Caitlyn Bragg, Legacy Middle
Girls’ 100-Meter Hurdles
- Second: Layla Curtis, Fairview Middle
Girls’ 100-Meter Dash
- Third: Gencye Knight, Legacy Middle
- Fifth: Mia Lovell, Thompson’s Station Middle
Girls’ 4×200-Meter Relay
- Third: Legacy
Girls’ 1,600-Meter Run
- First: Larkin Johnson, Legacy Middle
- Fifth: Brennan McCain, Legacy Middle
Girls’ 4×100-Meter Relay
- First: Legacy Middle
- Third: Thompson’s Station Middle
Girls’ 800-Meter Run
- Second: Larkin Johnson, Legacy Middle
Girls’ 4×400-Meter Relay
- First: Fairview Middle
- Second: Legacy Middle
- Fifth: Thompson’s Station Middle
Girls’ Overall Team Ranking
- First: Legacy Middle
Division AA
Boys’ Long Jump
- Second: Brandon Brooks, Mill Creek Middle
Boys’ 110-Meter Hurdles
- First: Keenan Fisher, Brentwood Middle
- Second: Aiden Pierpoint, Page Middle
Boys’ 1,600-Meter Run
- Third: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood Middle
- Fifth: Andrew Spector, Brentwood Middle
Boys’ 400-Meter Dash
- First: Luke Thompson, Grassland Middle
- Fourth: Brandon Brooks, Mill Creek Middle
Boys’ 800-Meter Run
- Second: Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood Middle
- Fourth: Connor Fysh, Page Middle
Boys’ 4×400-Meter Relay
- First: Woodland Middle
- Second: Grassland Middle
- Third: Brentwood Middle
Boys’ Overall Team Ranking
- Third: Brentwood Middle
Girls’ Discus Throw
- Fifth: Jeannie Johnson, Page Middle
Girls’ High Jump
- First: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood Middle
- Second: Cecilie Brandimore, Grassland Middle
- Fourth: Erin McCoy, Page Middle
Girls’ Long Jump
- Second: Addison Belletete, Page Middle
Girls’ Shot Put
- Fourth: Molly Brownfield, Brentwood Middle
Girls’ 100-Meter Hurdles
- Second: Erin McCoy, Page Middle
- Third: Eisley Cowart, Brentwood Middle
- Fourth: Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood Middle
Girls’ 4×200-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Woodland Middle
Girls’ 1,600-Meter Run
- Third: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood Middle
Girls’ 400-Meter Dash
- Fourth: Siena Thompson, Grassland Middle
Girls’ 4×400-Meter Relay
- Second: Woodland Middle
- Third: Brentwood Middle
Girls’ Overall Team Ranking
- Second: Brentwood Middle
- Fifth: Page Middle