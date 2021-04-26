WCS Middle, High Schools Advance to National Technology Conference

Four Williamson County schools are eligible to compete in this year’s National Technology Students Association (TSA) Conference, including Page Middle which qualified for the first time in school history.

Fairview and Page middle schools as well as Fairview and Page high schools all had students show off their technological savvy at the 2021 Tennessee TSA State Leadership Conference. Students participated in various competitions ranging from board game design and children’s stories to coding and forensic technology.

Teams that placed high enough in their respective categories are eligible to compete in the virtual National Conference in June.

In addition to student awards, the TSA also selects a middle and high school Adviser of the Year. This year’s Middle School Adviser of the Year is Page Middle Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher Colleen Lowe.

“It’s a big surprise,” Lowe said. “This is a brand-new adventure for us, and it’s been a lot of fun. These students are amazing. I feel very lucky to be part of this group.”

Congratulations to the students listed below:

STEM Animation – Middle School Second: Carson Woodring and Michael Eischen – Page Middle Digital Photography – Middle School Second: Lucas McCormack – Fairview Middle Inventions and Innovations – Middle School First: Erica Bowman, Alan Foeder, Abi Jones, Gabriele Redding and Aditi Bindra – Page Middle

Second: Xander McElroy and Gentry Ozment – Fairview Middle Promotional Marketing – Middle School Second: Gabriele Redding – Page Middle Promotional Marketing – High School Third: Annie Weaver – Page High Technical Design – Middle School First: Connor Parton and Ronan Nolan – Page Middle Children’s Stories – Middle School Second: Shruthi Mogan, Shruthika Kakumani and Janvi Vashishtha – Page Middle Board Game Design – High School

Second: Katie Statton – Fairview High Foundations of IT – Middle School Second: Connor Parton – Page Middle Mechanical Engineering – Middle School First: Erica Bowman, Yug Patel, Ronan Nolan, Sathvik Gaddam and Michael Eischen – Page Middle Engineering Design – High School Third: Aaditya Dundigalla, Sab Saravanan, Jackson Ulvila, Noah Franklin and Aiden Lehner – Page High Off the Grid – Middle School First: Yui Tateuchi, Pooja Potharaju, Varenya Katta, Alan Foeder and Sloane Strickland – Page Middle Forensic Technology – Middle School First: Shruthi Mogan and Janvi Vashishtha – Page Middle Career Prep – Middle School Third: Reeva Lalani – Page Middle Challenging Technology Issues – Middle School First: Yug Patel and Sathvik Gaddam – Page Middle

Second: Laura Carter and Sophia Meece – Fairview Middle Coding – Middle School