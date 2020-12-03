WCS Middle & High School Students on Remote Learning to Return to Campuses

Williamson County Schools middle and high school students currently on Remote Learning will return to On-campus Learning beginning Monday, December 7, Carol Birdsong

WCS Communications Director wrote in an email to parents Thursday.

“At this time, to the best of our knowledge, our schools are staffed and ready for students to return. If your child has been quarantined by the Health Department, please follow that directive,” the email says.

In the weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving, WCS reports that they transitioned 23 out of 49 schools to remote (9 high schools and 6 middle schools), either entire school or class/grade level, due to increased confirmed cases among students and staff or due to students and staff in quarantine due to exposure. Therefore, on November 20, the district announced that most students in Williamson County middle and high schools would transition to remote learning through December 4. Students at Independence and Renaissance high schools participated in a hybrid pilot. Elementary students returned to on-campus learning after the Thanksgiving break.

WCS is in daily communication with the Williamson County Health Department and in regular communication with other medical and emergency management agencies in the community.

Residents may continue to monitor trends on the district’s website and the Williamson County Office of Public Safety website.

District leaders meet daily to discuss whether any of district’s 49 schools should transition to remote learning. The three main metrics used include:

Health Department recommendations due to positive cases and quarantines

Staffing

Overall attendance

For more information on how WCS determines if a school should transition to remote learning, click here.