WCS Media Students Win Regional Production Awards

High school media students were recognized for their skill and creativity during the annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Nashville/Midsouth Student Production Awards.

WCS students took home awards in seven of the 16 categories. Brentwood High’s TV/Film program, taught by Sloan Ashworth, won three awards. Sophia Andrews’ video, Who I Am for Gran, won the Best Fiction Award; David Ward’s video, Meet Your Maker, won the Best Animation/GRX/Special FX Award; and Sophia Andrews also won the award for Best Photographer.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Sophia,” Ashworth said. “She has consistently been at the top of her class, and I’m so glad she was recognized for her spectacular talent in her senior year. David has been making waves in the program since he started as a sophomore nearly three years ago. While he’s graduating this year, I have no doubt people will be talking about David for years to come.”

Franklin High’s Vache Rubenov won Best Commercial for his video, Pepsi. His teacher is Keri Thompson.

“Vache consistently brings creativity, dedication and a strong work ethic to every project,” Thompson said. “His recognition is well-deserved and a reflection of his passion for storytelling and details. I have no doubt Vache has a bright future ahead, and I can’t wait to see where his talent takes him.”

Fairview High’s Anika Crow and Isaiah Brown won Best Public Service Announcement (PSA) for their video, Mental Health. Their teacher is Rob Gregory.

“I knew this PSA was special when my students made it,” Gregory said. “They were able to put mental health conditions into a visual context and really illustrate how they are affecting our kids.”

Independence High student Garrett Peveler won the Best Editor Award. His teacher is Matt Balzer.

“Garrett has done an amazing job this year for IHS Media,” Balzer said. “He is our student producer, but on top of that, he has been producing high-quality, professional work all year long. This award is a confirmation of what we know at IHS: that he is one of the best in the field, and he deserves all the awards he gets.”

Page High’s Caiden Powers won Best Non-Fiction for his video, The AI Conundrum​​​​​. His teacher is David Holt.

“I was very surprised when I won the Student Production Award for non-fiction,” Caiden said. “There were so many great entries. This was a fun event, and I really appreciate the opportunity.”

The regional winners are now in the running for national awards later this year at the NATAS National Student Production Awards.

