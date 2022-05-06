WCS Media Students Win Regional NATAS Awards

Several WCS TV/Film students are regional winners and in the running for national honors after the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Annual MidSouth Student Production Awards April 29.

Students from three WCS high schools took top awards at the ceremony in nine of the 16 categories. Franklin High student Graham Wynn’s work, Set of Three, won three awards and was played in its entirety during the presentation. Emmaline Warden and Matt Perry, also from FHS, won the Arts/Entertainment/Cultural Affairs and Animation/Graphics/Special Effects categories, respectively.

“I am profoundly proud of my students for their success in the MidSouth Student Awards,” said FHS TV/Film teacher Keri Thompson. “The students and I were thrilled that Graham won all three awards he was nominated for, and that video has impacted so many lives already. Emmaline captured the spirit of Homecoming Day, and Matt has created so many amazing animations this year. I know all three of the students have bright futures ahead.”

Ravenwood High also went home with several awards: Best Public Service Announcement, Best Sports and Best Commercial.

“I’m very proud of my students,” said RHS TV/Film teacher Megan Sanchez. “They all play a significant role in our program and are setting the standard for future students. I’m excited to see them be recognized for pushing themselves to create work they are proud of.”

Brentwood High’s WBHS 9 Level Four team won the Best Newcast category.



Photos from WCS 1 of 5

“Our seniors are really happy to win this award,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Ronnie Adcock. “We put a lot of work into our newscasts, and I’m happy to see the news team’s efforts rewarded.”

The students and videos that won in each category are listed below.

Best Newscast

WBHS 9 Level Four, Brentwood High – Newscast 12/17/21

Best Arts/Entertainment/Cultural Affairs

Emmaline Warden, Franklin High – Homecoming at FHS

Best Non-Fiction

Graham Wynn, Franklin High – Set of Three

Best Sports

Matthew Bowen and Owen Reed, Ravenwood High – 48 Minutes for 48 More

Best Public Service Announcement

Ana Laura Morales, Simone Jones and Ryann Moody, Ravenwood High – Pick Up Your Trash

Best Animation/Graphics/Special Effects

Matt Perry, Ravenwood High – That’s Life Music Video

Best Director

Graham Wynn, Franklin High – Set of Three

Best Writing

Graham Wynn, Franklin High – Set of Three

Best Commerical