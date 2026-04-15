WCS Media Students Earn Regional Recognition

High school media students were honored for their skill and creativity at the annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Nashville/Midsouth Student Production Awards.

WCS students took home awards in six of the 16 categories. Brentwood High’s TV/Film program, taught by Sloan Ashworth, won two awards. Brentwood High’s Jeremy Angelis, Jett Holt and Aidan Odom won the Best Public Affairs/Community Service Award for their video, The Socials Experiment.

“This project was a monster to produce and one that had multiple versions before finally being submitted as ‘the one,’” said Ashworth. “We kept pushing for a deeper, more thorough understanding of the impact social media has on teenagers today, and I think they did a great job covering all the bases. These three are juniors with a lot of talent, especially when it comes to documentaries, and I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”

Brentwood High’s Jeremy Angelis, Jett Holt and Oscar Wilhelm won the Best Animation/GRX/Special FX Award for their video, Ride the Bus.

“This group works together a lot, and it shows,” said Ashworth. “They are a great team, and they truly enjoy each other’s company. I look forward to seeing their preproduction for every project because I know it’s going to be something epic and complicated. They are such a joy to teach, and I can’t wait to see what they do next year as seniors.”

Centennial High’s Rylie Katina won Best Editor for her video, Centennial High Football Sizzle. Her teacher is Chris Sheets. This year’s TV and film group earned four NATAS nominations, the most in the program’s history at Centennial High.

“Rylie Katina and her production team of Milo Pauly, Serena Arsenault and Harrison Gentry represent some of the top creators in the CHS Production Program,” Sheets said. “Each student is dedicated to continuing their work in media creation after graduation. This year’s students have truly showcased their talent, professionalism and potential within the field.”

Franklin High’s Emerson Fox and Ryan Stevens won Best Fiction for their video, Lucid. Their teacher is Keri Thompson.

“Emerson Fox’s fiction film Lucid, created with Ryan Stevens, showcases their exceptionally creative minds and growing talent as filmmakers,” Thompson said. “Their film reflects thoughtful storytelling, artistic risk‑taking and a strong commitment to the craft. I am incredibly proud to see their hard work recognized in this way.”

Independence High’s Waylon Weaver won the Best Director award. His teacher is Matt Balzer.

“Waylon has produced many great projects in his time here,” said Balzer. “I am so excited that he is being recognized for his work. He has produced a variety of great work including the nominated film Mediums . I can’t wait to see the work that he continues to produce when he attends Belmont University in the fall.”

Page High student Caiden Powers won the Best Writer Award for his video, How I Make My Videos. The Page High Media Production program is taught by David Holt.

“It’s an amazing feeling when your students are recognized by the leaders of our industry,” said Holt. “To be included with the top schools in the region with three NATAS Student Production Award nominations is such a prestigious achievement. It was another great moment when Caiden Powers was announced as this year’s winner in the writing category. We have some incredibly talented young people at Page High School, and I’m proud to have such amazing students in PHS Studios.”

The regional winners are now in the running for national awards later this year at the NATAS National Student Production Awards.

Source: WCS

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